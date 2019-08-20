Georgetown Middle School’s home opener was successful for both the seventh- and eighth-grade teams in a high-scoring sweep of northern neighbor Grant County on Aug. 13.
The seventh-grade Buffaloes won in a dramatic, back-and-forth game. Mulatu Davis broke a long run in the closing minutes to secure the 34-28 victory.
Michael Pettigrew and Jacob Johnson added to the scoring. Johnson caught two passes from QB Carson Penn in the end zone.
Grant flaunted plenty of firepower, as well.
“We need do a better job containing the ball,” GMS defensive coordinator Frank Allen said.
The eighth-grade Buffaloes held on, 40-32, after jumping out to a 22-0 lead in the second quarter.
Grant County was able to close the gap thanks to a kickoff return for a touchdown, and also by recovering two fumbles, although it was still 22-6 at the half.
Defensively, cornerback Jaylen Warren had two interceptions. He returned both for touchdowns, including a 95-yard pick-six.
Defensive coordinator Jermaine Harmon was pleased with the performance of his starters, but defensive line coach Todd Stone noted, “our backups have some improving to do.”
Offensively, QB Vince Dawson showed off his arm with a TD pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Godfrey and a two-point conversion to tight end Isaac Taylor. Dawson also connected on a deep ball to Dalton Smith to set up another touchdown.
The Buffaloes’ running attack was effective, as well.
“We are still blocking too high, but we are getting better,” offensive line coach Dustin Shepherd said.
Isaiah Johnson broke many runs for long distances and added to the scoring.
Fullback Jaxon Staggs also ran the ball well all night.