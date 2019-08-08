Touchdowns, tough tackles and toasty but appreciative fans were in ample supply Tuesday evening at Middle School Madness, the county's traditional kickoff to the junior high football season.
It was Royal Spring Middle School's turn to host the event, which will rotate to Scott County (2020) and Georgetown (2021) middle schools in the coming summers.
Grant County also continued its tradition of playing in the event, which provides opportunities for the schools' seventh- and eighth-grade teams to test their early-season mettle in 10-play series with the coaches on the field.
And if you missed it, the preseason football fun at Royal Spring is far from over.
The same complex will join forces with SCMS and play host to an even larger showcase, called “Clash of the Titans,” this Saturday.
“It will consist of 12 teams from Lexington, Louisville and northern Kentucky,” Royal Spring coach John Martin said.
Twelve total games, counting both the seventh- and eighth-grade contests, are on the docket as follows.
At Royal Spring:
9 a.m., Highlands White vs. E.J. Hayes.
Noon, Lexington Catholic vs. Grant County.
3 p.m., Ryle vs. Westport.
6 p.m., Royal Spring vs. Cooper.
At Scott County:
10 a.m., Boone County vs. Woodford County.
1 p.m., Highlands Blue vs. Bullitt East.
For a full photo spread from Tuesday's Middle School Madness, please see Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.