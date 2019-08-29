A rarer species flies into Birds Nest Stadium this Friday for week two of Great Crossing football’s inaugural season, but the Warhawks won’t have an easy time sharpening their talons on this one, either.
Here’s our weekly look at five trends to watch when North Bullitt pays a visit for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff:
1. Familiar foe, at least for fans. North Bullitt is a more manageable Class 5A opponent than Scott County, on paper, but the Eagles have been in a slow and steady rebuild since reaching the third round of the KHSAA playoffs in 2016.
Two consecutive losing seasons included what were almost identical losses at Scott County, 56-19 in 2017 and 56-13 last season.
Lest you think these are the same downtrodden Eagles, NB got its season rolling with a 40-14 win over North Oldham last week. And last year’s opening loss preceded a three-game winning streak that carried into September. The team in green and gold is much better equipped for this trip to Georgetown.
2. Similar features. Unlike last week’s collision with the potent SC Wing-T, Great Crossing will encounter an offense that it sees every day in practice. North Bullitt spread the wealth the way that attack is designed in its opener. Drew Hadley completed 9 of 13 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, with Austin Hayes, Stone Uncleback and Brock Snead all making multiple catches.
Snead and featured back Cole Durbin combined for 204 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
3. Beware the pass rush. Great Crossing didn’t have much time to throw the ball against Scott County, and it showed to the tune of 2-for-13 passing and a pair of quarterback sacks. North Bullitt showed a similar ability to blow up the pocket in its opening victory, with Tyler Perdue and Connor Dorsey each picking up a sack.
4. Make room to roam. Great Crossing enjoyed some limited success, even against Scott County’s varsity defense, of getting quarterback Kalib Perry (six carries, 30 yards) to the corner and moving the chains on run/pass option plays out of the shotgun.
What the Warhawks and their sophomore-dominated offensive line couldn’t do consistently was create lanes after inside handoffs. Most of GC’s conventional first-half carries were met behind the line of scrimmage by multiple tacklers. A young team will want to see progress in that department and make room for freshman halfback Ariel Love as the schedule progresses.
5. Enjoy the show. GC coach Paul Rains proved one thing in the opener: He will go down swinging, and won’t hesitate to make home games a fun experience for the Warhawks’ faithful, no matter the score. Teams might be ready now for the “polecat” formation that produced last week’s lone score, but it will would be fun to watch Rains dust it off for a whole series, if he so chooses.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.