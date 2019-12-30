On the surface, 2019 looks like a year of change and restructuring of sports, and by extension, a dip in the level of success to which we're accustomed in this community.
I beg to differ, and humbly submit that it's merely the beginning.
This week is the time of year when pundits evaluate and enumerate what happened in the preceding 365 days, then use that as our main guideline in trying to predict what might unfold in the immediate future.
There's no need for fretting, flipping coins or shuffling numbers in a hat when it comes to handicapping the year that was in county high school athletics. We had a pair of undeniable, indisputable stories of the year, whether you stack them in preferred order or set them side-by-side.
One, Billy Hicks retired as boys' basketball coach at Scott County High School after collecting career win No. 1,000 and the Cardinals' seventh KHSAA state finals appearance.
And two, we went from being a one-high school county to two, with Great Crossing joining the mix and giving us an athletic landscape more comparable to Oldham, Franklin, Grant or Boyle than the arrangement we knew and loved for so long.
Change can be frightening, and it's a seismic shift that left the less optimistic among us darkly proclaiming May '19 as the end of an era.
Combine that with the graduation of some phenomenal athletes in the four years I've lived here, plus some predictable ups and downs from August to December, and it would be easy to fall in line with that thinking.
Don't believe it for a second, though.
This county's population base and youth feeder systems are too good. The coaching fraternity, whether it's dressed in red-and-black and green-and-blue, is too experienced and dedicated.
Why, just on this past lazy Saturday, while performing my due diligence and monitoring three out-of-town basketball basketball games, I felt my heart race with not one, not two, but three fourth-quarter comebacks.
Neil Baker knocked down a 30-foot buzzer-beater to buoy the Great Crossing boys. Morgan DeFoor capped a career-high scoring explosion with two free throws in the closing seconds to put the Scott County girls over the top. Terrin Hamilton and the Scott County boys circled the wagons after giving away a 15-point and put their hard-earned win on ice, too.
The games will be closer and more stressful for a while. There's no question about that. We witnessed that phenomenon a few times in the fall and are seeing it play out even more agonizingly this winter.
Tradition can be divided, but it's never killed or even watered down by the addition of the occasional new wrinkle. It doesn't graduate. It never retires.
You want predictions? Football, basketball, baseball, softball and track and field aren't done winning district, region or even state championships.
Over the next few years, even other sports that don't roll off the tongue as bastions of county excellence will continue to grow and build to that level as a new rivalry draws attention and drums up interest. I think immediately of soccer and volleyball, both of which GCHS helped restore to the map this past autumn, and wrestling, which flaunts a new energy at both schools I'd never before seen.
If you require a tad more inspiration or convincing, I'll gladly direct you to the third enormous sports story in our neighborhood for the year just elapsed: Georgetown College winning the NAIA men's basketball championship.
That's the third time the Tigers have bought home the banner, all since 1998. Think about the latter detail for a minute, because GC men's basketball has been a powerhouse on the national stage longer than most of us have been alive.
From 1953 to 2006, the United States had nine different presidents. Georgetown College knew two men's basketball coaches, Bob Davis and Jim Reid.
They were good enough to win a combined 944 games and have the gym adorned with a hyphenated name in their honor. They were respected enough to produce a United States Olympian, Kenny Davis, for a team that would become the exclusive domain of NBA stars only two decades later.
Yet they never won a national championship. Imagine the ghosts that were swirling around Happy Osborne before he led the Tigers to that glory in 1998, or in Chris Briggs' office prior to his program's twin titles in 2013 and 2019.
Names and circumstances change. People we consider heroes move on. Times we celebrate as 6he glory years fade into the history books whether we like it or not.
What doesn't fade away are the toughness and the sweat equity that made those eras and personalities great. They fuel the next wave of kids who admired and modeled themselves after the older kids while waiting their turn. They make proud programs an ongoing destination, not a historical footnote.
I fully respect the opinion of anybody who viewed 2019 as a scary crossroads for sports in these parts. But I also humbly submit that 2020 is the year we start to recognize that there is more than enough room for two football programs, four basketball teams, and a parade of winning enterprises for all seasons.
This city, this county, this concept of winning as our birthright, none of it is going anywhere. Unless you count the trophy case.
We'll continue doing that every December. I promise.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.