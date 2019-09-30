The road to becoming a weekly competitor on one of the nation’s top golf tours is long, winding and bumpy, but Georgetown’s Billy Tom Sargent is many mileposts closer after a strong performance last week at Korn Ferry Tour first stage qualifying in Mobile, Alabama.
Sargent opened the four-day event at Magnolia Grove-Crossing with a sizzling 7-under 65 and finished 10th out of 24 players who will transfer to the next round.
A two-time Mr. Kentucky Golf at Scott County High School and an All-American at Western Kentucky University, Sargent has secured a spot in one of five second stage qualifiers that will take place from Oct 27 to Nov. 8.
Top players from those sessions of “qualifying school” will advance to the final stage, Dec. 12-18 at Orange County National in Winter Garde, Florida, and secure their Korn Ferry Tour card for the 2020 season.
Originally known as the Ben Hogan Tour and identified by several different corporate sponsors over the years, the Korn Ferry Tour has been the primary proving ground for the elite PGA Tour since 1990.
“Made it through first stage of Korn Ferry Q school,” Sargent posted on Twitter after Friday’s final round. “Great week and learned a lot. Can’t wait to prepare for second stage.”
Sargent backed up his opening day lead with rounds of 71, 67 and 73 for a final score of 12-under 276.
His initial flourish included a front-nine 30 on Tuesday, anchored by an eagle at No. 6. It was one of six consecutive holes of birdie or better from Sargent, who carded five more birdies Wednesday and seven on Thursday.
Fifteen pars characterized a cautious but effective closing round.
Although it is known as the “first stage,” the week-long grind actually was Sargent’s second step toward a spot on the tour.
In a “pre-qualifying” event Aug. 28-30 at the Capitol Hill-Senator course in Prattville, Alabama, Sargent tied for ninth with a three-day total of 1-over 217. Sargent matched the low round of that week with a 67 in the middle chapter, including a hole-in one at No. 16. He went 5-under over the final four holes.
Last week’s tournament was one of a dozen throughout the country.
There are five locations for the next stage: McKinney, Texas; Brooksville, Florida; Dothan, Alabama; Murrieta, California; and Plantation, Florida.
This past spring, Sargent became WKU’s first PING All-American, as voted upon by the Golf Coaches Association of America. He was an honorable mention selection.
Sargent’s career included a Hilltopper record five tournament wins, including the Mason Rudolph Championship at Vanderbilt.
He survived a playoff at the Athens Regional to qualify for the NCAA Championship, where he finished 11th, also the best effort in WKU history.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.