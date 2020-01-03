Competing in two states in two major tournaments, county wrestlers enjoyed stellar success Dec. 27-28 in Christmas week action.
Five Scott County High School competitors and one Great Crossing High School grappler earned podium finishes at the Woodford County Invitational, while another GCHS entrant earned a spot on the medal stand in the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association tournament in Ohio.
Topping the list was SC’s Cayden Graham, with his second straight silver medal performance in the 145-pound division.
Graham took only his second loss of the season by a slim, 7-6 margin against Thomas Haggans of Lafayette in the championship match.
Prior to that, Graham pinned Dylan Williams of Grant Countyand Brandon Sisson of Harrison County in a total of just 52 seconds to win his quarterfinal and semifinal contests.
James Arnold (182) finished fourth for the Cardiuals. His highlight was a 31-second pin of Knox Central’s Julian Blaylock.
First-year wrestler Elijah Baysinger (160) continued his impressive run with a fifth-place effort for SC in Versailles. Baysinger also beat a Knox Central rival to secure his final match.
Frank Chisley, competing in a 152-pound bracket that featured the top four wrestlers in the state, wound up a solid fifth.
Noah Huff (132) capped the outstanding performance for the Cards by finishing sixth. Huff took out both the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds in his division.
Scott County finished seventh out of 17 teams with 89 points in the event, won by the host Yellow Jackets.
Nolan Yost led the Great Crossing split squad by finishing third at Woodford.
Competing in the 138-pound division, Yost backed up a major decision victory earlier in the event over Bryan Station’s Grant Hovden by pinning the Defender in under two minutes to take the rematch.
Gus Roberts represented Great Crossing at the GMVWA tournamnt and took home sixth-place honors in his division.
Both teams return to action this weekend.
GCHS will travel north to the Conner High School Invitational, while SCHS is at the Anderson County Bearcat Invitational in Lawrenceburg,
