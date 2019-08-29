After routing cross-town rival Great Crossing in last week’s inaugural clash between the two schools, some Scott County players said it would be refreshing to prepare for this week’s opponent without the extreme emotional tenor.
My, how soon we forget.
Throughout SC’s stay at the top as one of the state’s predominant football programs, the Cardinals’ primary rival traditionally has been whichever Lexington team had the best chance to beat them.
Arguably none of those relationships was bitterer than the one between Scott County and Lafayette in 2015 and 2016.
Cooler heads have prevailed lately, in part because Lafayette has returned to the middle of the city and region pack after that brief but impressive peak.
Still, the game between the two proud programs has been closer than expected the past two years, and that’s a distinct possibility when the rivalry is renewed Friday at Lafayette.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Ishmael Stadium.
Here’s our weekly peek at five factors to watch when Scott County takes the field.
1. History lesson. Led by quarterback Walker Wood (now at UK) and two-way lineman Jedrick Wills (currently a starter at Alabama), the Generals were a brash thorn in the Cards’ beak, winning two of the three contests completed on the field in those ’15 and ’16 seasons.
Both years, bragging rights went to Lafayette in the playoffs: 36-30 in the 2015 regional final after a wild 65-46 SC win a few weeks earlier; and 48-47 at 2016 semi-state, with the Cards seeing a second two-point conversion try shut down in the closing seconds after the Generals were given a controversial timeout.
There was also the not-so-minor matter of a Scott County forfeit loss during the 2016 regular season. The Cards led, 25-20, in the third quarter of a showdown at Toyota Stadium when persistent thunderstorms put a damper on the proceedings.
When no agreement could be reached to complete the game, SC proclaimed victory. Lafayette appealed to the KHSAA and was declared the winner.
It was the second lightning-shortened game in the recent series. Scott County secured the 2014 win by a slim 42-38 margin.
In other words, there were ample reasons for the teams not to like one another, and the rapid development of social media in those years only exacerbated those feelings.
Think of the feelings SC harbors for Frederick Douglass or Great Crossing these days, and you’ll get the picture.
SC needed a late touchdown to salt away the 2017 matchup, 31-21, in Lexington, and Lafayette took the lead with its opening drive of the third quarter last year before the Cards seized command, 58-28, in the Blanton Collier Classic.
With no chance of a playoff rematch now that Scott County had slid into 5A, both teams are doubly motivated to get in their licks while they have the chance.
2. Generals’ big three. Lafayette lacks the star power of yesteryear, but a couple of the personalities who gave Scott County trouble in last year’s game are back.
Generals’ quarterback Drake Nelson absorbed some serious hits from Johnson Central, the No. 2 team in Class 4A, in a 49-12 loss a week ago. But he stayed in the game long enough to hit Noah Curtsinger for a 69-yard touchdown.
Nelson and Tanner Pace combined to complete 10 of 21 passes for 179 yards in the opener.
Lafayette’s top defensive player from last season, Jaylen Lawson, also returns. He had a sensational start to the season with four tackles for a loss and a forced fumble against Johnson Central.
3. Countless options. Scott County has never had a problem spreading the ball to multiple backs out of its Wing-T, but this year’s crop might be the most depth the Cardinals have ever known at the position.
Fullbacks Philip Garner and Luke Colvin led SC with a mere seven carries apiece in the 72-7 win over GC. Garner took full advantage with 220 yards and four touchdowns.
Now factor in Bronson Brown, who amassed more than 150 all-purpose yards and is easily the Cards’ most explosive back. And consider Jeremy Hamilton, who scored twice. Nor should anybody discount Montago Jones or Campton Martin.
SC’s offense has long been hailed as one in which it’s hard to know who has the ball. That is true on multiple levels this year.
4. Kick the habits. Scott County didn’t have many apparent weaknesses last week, but the Cards will need to step up their 7-for-10 clip in the point-after category.
Short kickoffs and long returns also have been an issue against Lafayette in the past, although SC’s special teams were sensational in that department a week ago.
5. Stay focused. Scott County can’t let bad habits develop and must maintain attention to detail, even as early wins likely pile up. If this game isn’t a test, next week’s home game against DuPont Manual could be the only true challenge in the lead-up to Sept. 27 at Frederick Douglass. Sports writers can afford to anticipate such matchups a month ahead of time, but players cannot.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.