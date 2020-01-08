Scott County High School hosted the second-annual Cardinal Classic Archery Tournament Saturday, Jan. 4.
Twenty-four schools in threedivisions shot throughout the day. Saturday night seven of the eight SCHS seniors contested their final tournament as a team on their home range.
Kanjaya Baramee, Laurel Brandenburg, Amy Fox, Sarah Levy, Ryan Oster, Aaron Prater, and Val Smith participated in taking the top spot in the high school division. Another senior, Phitchada Chantarakarn, was out of state for the holidays.
In a loaded NASP Region 7 matchup, SCHS took first place, scoring 3,337, followed by Western Hills with 3,308 and Great Crossing High School taking third with 3,282.
Rounding out the high school division was Mercer County High School (3,258) and Frankfort Christian Academy (2,973).
Top individual awards for boys went to SCHS' Hayden Davis (293), Lucas Kinzer (288), Kyle Coffey (288) from Rockcastle County, Nick Armstrong (282) from Western Hills and Weston Jones (281) from Frankfort Christian Academy.
Tom Tudor led Great Crossing with 279, Kamron Maddox (278) for Mercer County, Logan Soa (275) for Anderson County, and Peyton Fryman (274) for Harrison County.
High School girls were led by Western Hills taking the top three spots (Carley Bishop 287, MaKinley Slone 286, and Courtney Stamper 284).
Jada Behr and Emma Baize of SC tied for fourth with 284. The top girl for Great Crossing High School was Alaina Fueda with 281.
The middle school division was won by Scott County Middle School with 3,153, led by Braedan Gaines (277) and Sophia Day (271). Second place went to King Middle School (Mercer County) with 3,105, led by Brooklyn Crawford (270) and Jacob Howard (270). In third place, Royal Spring Middle School scored 3,009, led by Addison Justice (263) and Landon Kinzer (262). Georgetown Middle School placed fourth with 2,922, led by Catie Lee (262) and Liam Wilkerson (259).
Southside Elementary won its division with 2,868, with second going to Northside Elementary (2,811), both of Harrison County.
Third place went to Eastern Elementary of Georgetown with 2,561, led by Chase Calloway (246) and Abbie Weber (220).
Georgetown's Northern Elementary took fifth, scoring 2,285, topped by Ethan Harding (212) and Jeslyn Brooks (202). Lemons Mill placed sixth with 2,078, headlined by Samuel Castle (234) and Briley Holcomb (182).
The Scott County archery teams are gearing up for the River City Shootout on Jan. 18 at the Mid-America Sports Center on Waterson Trail in Louisville.