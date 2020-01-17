Scott County wrestling scored its first tournament trophy in four years this past Saturday at the Spencer County Duals.
SC won four of its five matches to snag second place on the day.
The Cardinals topped Grant County (48-20), Spencer County (48-21), Trinity (51-30) and West Jessamine (54-12), losing only to Madison Central by a 51-26 count.
Four SC wrestlers — Aiden Butler (106 pounds), Cayden Graham (145), Frank Chisley (152) and James Arnold (182) — posted perfect 5-0 records in the event.
Noah Huff (132), Jack Hauke (160) and Kaden McConnaughhay (170) each scored four victories, with Lucas Saunier (126) picking up three wins.
Eli Camp (120) and Austin Kincaid (195) both had their arm raised twice, while Steven Rogers (285) completed the Cards’ winning ways with a victory.
