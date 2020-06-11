Tommy Castle, who took over the Scott County High School wrestling program in its infancy and guided the Cardinals to substantial state and regional acclaim, died Tuesday after an extended illness.
Castle, 59, was a KHSAA team (1977) and individual (1978) state champion at Woodford County High School before competing at Indiana University.
He arrived at Scott County in 2011 after a successful tenure at Anderson County.
Tributes from Castle’s former wrestlers poured in via social media as word of his passing spread this week.
“One of the greatest honors of my life has been the opportunity to have been coached by this man,” wrote Nick Lolli, a former heavyweight state qualifier who currently plays football at Hillsdale College in Michigan.
“The lessons he taught transcend the wrestling mat and have truly made an impact on everyone he’s ever coached. Not only was he a good coach, he was an even better man.”
Another accomplished Cardinal grappler, Lucas Harrison, wrote, “God gained one of the greatest men I’ve ever known.”
Harrison recalled that Castle “made the trip from Versailles to Georgetown twice a week to coach me when I was the only kid in wrestling room in the off-season.”
“He gave me a bed to sleep in during Woodford County wrestling camps,” Harrison continued. “He treated all of his wrestlers as if they were his own family.”
At a school noted for many towering male role models in high profile coaching positions — Jim McKee, Billy Hicks, Steve Helton and Scott Willard among them — Castle was a perfect fit.
When he was hired in 2011, Castle told the News-Graphic his own character was a reflection of his Indiana mentor, Doug Blaubaugh. An Olympic gold medalist and three-time All-American, Blaubaugh had died in a motorcycle accident earlier that year.
“He taught me a whole lot of what it takes to have the character of an Olympic athlete,” Castle said at the time.
Scott County wrestlers shaped that character by sweating out the details in a no-frills obscurity Castle seemingly embraced.
The Cardinals’ wrestling facility, to the naked eye, is a portable storage building adjacent to the high school gymnasium and cafeteria.
“It thrills me to see the administration’s commitment to the sport,” Castle said when he was presented as coach of the upstart program. “I love wrestling.”
Wednesday’s groundswell of emotion was evidence that it loved him back.
“I’ve struggled to find the words to fully express how much this man meant to me,” Harrison wrote. “To call him a role model is a gross understatement. He was a second father to me. He taught me how a champion wrestler should train and how a champion of life should act.”
Castle guided Scott County to its first state tournament berth in 2014. Bryson Jones became the first Cardinal to receive a medal in state competition.
Harrison and later Truman Galusha became members of the exclusive 100-win club, an accomplishment Castle observed inside the Cards’ training facility by hanging a plaque with ample room for more names.
The venerable coach fueled his team with many motivational sayings.
“Jesus is learning how to hit the perfect blast double, and the angels are being told to ‘get on the line’ and run,” SC assistant coach Ryan Huff said. “Heaven gained a great man in Coach Tommy Castle.”
Another of Castle’s best-known quotes, Harrison recalled, was, “When things get hard and you’re hurting, always remember to smile. Don’t let your opponent know you’re tired.”
He said that lesson rang true after receiving the devastating news of Castle’s death.
“I’m hurting bad today, but I’m trying my best to smile for you,” Harrison concluded. “Rest in peace, Coach. I’m gonna miss you, but I’m glad your suffering is over.”
District athletic director Daniel-Taylor Wells described Castle as “a great man with a huge heart.”
“I am a better man for knowing him,” Wells added.
“Great guy and great coach,” echoed Chad Little, a Scott County and Great Crossing wrestling parent. “He helped (son) Tyler go from a scrawny, 150-pound freshman to a strong young man and a state qualifier his senior year. He will be missed dearly.”
Castle, who was also an ordained minister, is survived by his wife, Ellie, four children, and one grandchild.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Scott County Wrestling Boosters, in care of Alan Bryan, 143 Anne Jennings Way, Georgetown.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.