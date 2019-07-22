After winning the state championship two weeks ago on their home field, the Scott County Youth Baseball 11-and-under all-stars made an impressive run this past weekend at the Ohio Valley Regional in Kokomo, Indiana. Scott County combined for 36 runs in its first three games, encompassing a pair of pool play victories and a championship bracket triumph.
Friday’s morning-afternoon doubleheader featured a 17-6 rout of Russiaville, Indiana, and an 11-3 dismissal of Southeastern Bombers.
The bats stayed hot Saturday in a back-and-forth battle with Mishawaka, Indiana, ending in an 8-5 victory for SC.
That momentum hit the wall Sunday morning in a 10-0 loss to another Indiana nine, top-seeded South Bend,
Scott County used an 11-run third inning to erase a 6-1 deficit against Russiaville and build its foundation for the series. Matthew Randall led the attack with four-of-a-kind in the box score: 3-for-3, three runs scored and three RBI.
Garrett Sparks (2-for-3, two runs, RBI) joined Randall as a repeat offender.
Tyler Wands added a hit and two RBI. Chase Little launched a triple. Jaimen Caba scored two runs. Jake Kearney clouted a double, while Colt Fields and Collier Curtis each contributed a hit and a stolen base. Will Rose also delivered a steal.
Little started on the mound and notched all three outs by way of strikes in a topsy-turvy first before handing off to Fields.
Fields’ three-inning relief stint was lights-out. He allowed only one hit and one run with matching totals of two in the strikeout and walk categories.
Russiaville was undone by eight errors, while Scott County committed only two.
SC smashed seven of its 10 hits in the pivotal third frame, including consecutive two-run strokes by Wands (single) and Little (triple). Randall ripped a pair of hits during the rally. He and Kearney belted consecutive doubles, with Randall’s driving in two, to highlight a five-run fourth that closed out the win by mercy rule.
The big-inning theme prevailed again in Friday’s pool play encore. Scott County scored seven times in the bottom of the second inning against Southeastern, ultimately accumulating an 11-0 lead after three.
Scott County’s lineup shared the wealth. Rose was 1-for-3 with a double. He knocked in a pair of runs and scored twice.
Austin Davis also had a hit and crossed the plate twice, helped by a stolen base.
Fields fashioned a hit and two runs. Randall registered a hit, a run and two RBI. Little, Sparks, Kearney and Wands each knocked home a run.
Caba chalked up a double. Gaven Cinnamon stole a base and scored a run.
Rose and Curtis combined for a seven-hitter on the hill. Rose took a shutout into the fourth and struck out five to offset four hits and a walk. Only one of Southeastern’s three runs in the top of the fourth was earned against him.
Two shutout innings by Curtis slammed the door. He scattered three hits.
Caba’s hit led off the seven-run second. Davis then dropped a bunt single before a pitch hit Fields to load the bases.
Doubles by Rose and Little and a triple from Sparks provided the heavy artillery.
Scott County again trailed after two innings, 4-1, against Mishawaka.
Three runs in the bottom of the third righted that ship. Then after the Indiana crew reclaimed the lead with a single run in the fourth, SC served up four in its portion of the fateful frame.
Rose starred again with three runs and two RBI in a 2-for-3 day. Wands went a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs and one knocked in. Little had a hit and plated a pair, while Davis provided both a hit and an RBI. Curtis was 2-for-2 and scored twice.
Sparks scattered seven hits in his four-inning start on the bump. He struck out three and walked three.
Wands put out all fires after SC landed the lead for good. He struck out four and did not allow a hit in either the fifth or the sixth inning.
Singles by Curtis and Wands ignited the third-inning. Little’s sacrifice fly cut the deficit to 4-2. SC tied it with the help of a passed ball and an error.
Scott County inflicted all the fourth-inning damage with two out. Kearney beat out an infield error to fuel the flurry.
Curtis followed with a hit, and Rose’s single ushered home both his teammates for a 6-5 advantage.
Wands and Little kept the inning afloat with RBI singles to center.
South Bend wouldn’t be denied in the Sunday morning showdown, although it was only 2-0 headed into the bottom of the fourth.
Five runs in that frame and three more in the fifth applied the finishing touch.
Wands and Sparks provided the two hits for Scott County.
Six errors foiled SC. Only one of the 10 runs was earned at the expense of hurlers Wands and Little. Wands struck out two, walked two and allowed four hits through his four innings.
The verdict dropped Scott County 11U’s summer record to a still-sensational 16 wins, two losses and one tie.
