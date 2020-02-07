It’s a new era, but with the same, old national signing day success for county athletes.
Wednesday’s lunch hour ceremonies were held simultaneously at the two high schools, with six Scott County athletes and one from Great Crossing making their next-level intentions with scores of friends and family in attendance.
On the Cardinals’ side, three football standouts from this past season’s defense inked their national letters of intent.
John Hulette follows in the recent footsteps of Colby McKee and Bryan Hudson by representing the Cards in NCAA Division I. He signed with Morehead State University.
The team’s two leading tacklers this past season will be rivals in the Mid-South Conference. Rylan Reed is headed to University of the Cumberlands, while Sam Daniel becomes the third brother from his family to play college football, joining Georgetown College.
Great Crossing football joined the parade of players to NAIA powers by producing its first collegiate football athlete. Trent Allen signed with Lindsey Wilson College.
Three out-of-state programs also will benefit from SCHS’ continues excellence in baseball and soccer.
Cade McKee, a hard-throwing, left-handed pitcher with power at the plate, will follow the junior college route to Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, Tennessee.
Two multi-year starters for the Scott County girls’ soccer program round out the impressive winter signing class.
Meagan Wilkinson will take her strong foot to Concordia University Chicago, while Emily Harbison, a three-year starting goalkeeper, is bound for Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.
