In a statement sent Friday to all KHSAA constituents, citing guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear, public health officials and the Kentucky Department of Education, the state high school athletic sanctioning body shut down high school sports for at least one month in the effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The KHSAA also canceled all traditional spring football workouts.
Effective immediately, all sports and sport-activities, regardless of season, are declared to be in a dead period, congruent with the provisions of KHSAA bylaw 24.
This prohibition extends through Sunday, April 12. Prior to April 11, working with the same state and local advisory panel, an evaluation will be made for the period going forward.
Many colleges throughout the country already have canceled their entire spring sports slate.
The dead period rules are similar to the ones that typically for a two-week period in June and July before the start of fall sports.
Students shall not participate in any organized team activity, or organized or semi-organized team competition in any sport or sport-activity in any format at any location in any state where school personnel (paid or unpaid) are involved, in attendance, or receiving reports of performance.
Prior approval for sanctioned events through the NFHS sanctioning system, both in and out of state, is hereby rescinded for this period. Member schools should note that without appropriate NFHS sanctioning, provisions of the KHSAA catastrophic insurance policy are not in place.
Students may not participate in activities such as weight training, skill development, individual camps (with per team limits on participation), team camps, or open gym or field activities even if no inter-school competition is involved.
Students may not receive coaching or training from school personnel (either salaried or non-salaried) in any KHSAA sanctioned sport or sport-activity;
School facilities, uniforms, nicknames, transportation or equipment, may not be used in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or sport-activity;
School funds may not be expended in support of interscholastic athletics in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or sport-activity;
This restricted period does not preclude communication between school, athletic department and coaching representatives to team members and/or families of players on the current roster;
Postseason wrap-up activities, celebrations and recognition events relating to a sport or sport-activity team at a school may not be held.
At this point, there are no plans to cancel state championship play in the spring sports and sport-activities of baseball, softball, tennis, track & field, archery, bass fishing or esports season 2, but that obviously merits consideration, even with potentially abbreviated seasons. There is also no current consideration to seeking alternate locations or dates for sports state championship play beyond the currently scheduled dates.
“The information related to COVID-19 (coronavirus) is ever-evolving, and changes happen quickly,” the KHSAA said in its statement. “We will inform all stakeholders if there are any changes in circumstances. We are hopeful that with all of the collaborative efforts of the citizens of our Commonwealth, we see this situation subside very quickly, and we have to be leaders in that journey. We also encourage all Kentucky citizens to pay close attention to the CDC and Kentucky health information at kycovid19.ky.gov and strictly adhere to those CDC guidelines, which are always subject to revision as we learn more about the virus.”
The KHSAA also eliminated all high school and middle school football for 2020.
At all levels, no protective equipment may be issued to players at any time and for any purpose prior to the last academic day of the school year. This includes helmets, shoulder pads, any other player equipment, and all practice equipment such as dummies, pads and other drill gear. There is also no allowance for team meetings, instruction, classroom work, or any other activity where any football-specific instruction is involved through at least Sunday, April 12.
In the interim, future allowances for the remainder of the school year will be discussed and further updated to the membership and to middle schools.
“Certainly, person to person contact sports, particularly with equipment of varying cleanliness and sanitization, cannot be allowed during this nationwide period of concern over COVID19 (coronavirus). To allow such efforts would be to act as oblivious to the current efforts to contain this virus,” the KHSAA said in the announcement.
‘This ban cannot simply be ‘temporary’ for spring practice. To do so would create a tremendous potential competitive imbalance on future seasons due to the varying scheduled dates of spring practice, and potentially allow some schools to participate and some not to practice. We wish you all safety, comfort, and health while we all work together on these concerns.”
Spring practice for baseball, softball, tennis and track and field has been ongoing since Feb. 15.
Lacrosse, a club sport not sanctioned by the KHSAA, has played regular season games since the final week of February. It also is expected to shut down.
Scott County Schools already had announced a moratorium on out-of-state travel, which would have prevented the high school baseball and softball teams from traveling to tournaments in Florida and Tennessee over spring break (March 28-April 5).