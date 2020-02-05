It was a tough loss for the Great Crossing High School swim and dive team Wednesday, Jan. 29 as they wrapped up their regular season in a meet versus Scott County and Woodford County High School in Woodford County.
Ella Kaak was the top scorer for GCHS with first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (26.42) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.38).
Along with Noelle Eubanks, Lilly Batten and Becca Montgomery, Kaak also made up the 200 medley relay team and the 200 freestyle relay team that finished third and first, respectively.
Montgomery additionally scored big with her first-place finish in the 500 free (6:18.23) and third-place performance in the 100 butterfly (1:16.02).
Highlights for the boys included fourth-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke (Jack Steffen), 500 free (Bram Parker), and 200 free (Parker).
Parker has made great improvements this year in his distance swims, improving his 200 free time by 9.04 seconds and dropping 21.04 seconds from his 500 time. Divers Lilly Batten and Tyler Bryan helped their team with fantastic performances, earning fourth place (Batten) and sixth place (Bryan) in that competition.
Great Crossing will travel to UK’s Lancaster Aquatics Center for the 2020 Region 8 championship meet this Thursday through Saturday.