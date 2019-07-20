Malea Williams’ recent performance in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball national championship tournamentt for her Kentucky Premier 17-and-under team added even more scholarship offers to her growing list.
One of those overtures was from one of the most celebrated brands in college basketball.
The Scott County High School rising senior announced this week that Syracuse University extended an offer for her future services.
Syracuse is the 13th D1 program to officially put in a bid for Williams, a 6-foot-3 forward with a lengthy wing span and ever-growing mid- and long-range shooting ability.
Williams averaged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds per game while also leading Scott County in blocked shots.
The Lady Cardinals lost only one regular season game en route to their second consecutive 11th Region championship.
SC lost to Owensboro Catholic in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16, but not before Williams chalked up one of the top 10 single-game rebounding performances in state tournament history.
Williams joined forces with seven other girls from Kentucky, plus top players from Tennessee and Indiana, on the Kentucky Premier squad. Premier finished third in an eight-team bracket as last week’s national tournament in Chicago.
Earlier this summer, Williams also played for Kentucky’s Class of 2020 squad in the annual junior all-star game against Indiana.
Syracuse, which reached the NCAA national championship game in 2016, joined Southern Mississippi in extending offers this week, as announced on Williams’ Twitter feed.
Other women’s basketball powers to put themselves in the running include Vanderbilt, Georgia, St. John’s and Boston College.
Williams also has received offers from Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, Dayton, Marshall, Austin Peay, Florida Atlantic and East Carolina.
Louisville also sent scouts to watch Williams at multiple games last year.
Her decision is not expected until later in the school year.
