FRANKFORT - For the second consecutive year, Scott County boys’ basketball has done it the hard way, beating a district champion in a tough road environment to reach the court that’s become its second home.
All five Cardinal starters scored in double figures Tuesday night to oust the feisty Frankfort Panthers, 71-58, in the Region 11 quarterfinals at raucous, rustic Wilkinson Gym.
Terrin Hamilton scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half to lead Scott County (17-16), which never trailed on its way to a semifinal date Thursday with Tates Creek at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.
SC and Tates Creek will play the second game of the doubleheader at approximately 8 p.m., after the other semifinal between Lexington Catholic and Frederick Douglass.
Mikaleb Coffey tallied 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Perhaps even more importantly, he led a defensive effort that limited Frankfort’s Chaz Austin to eight points.
"He played so under control and was a leader," SC coach Tim Glenn said of Coffey. "He's a competitor. He brought it to a level tonight that we've got to have."
Aaron Leake, Chase Grigsby and Elias Richardson added 11 points for the Cardinals in a battle between two battle-tested teams that saved their best for late in the season.
Frankfort (18-16) won 13 of its preceding 16 games to reach the regional for the fourth consecutive year, including upsets of Great Crossing and Franklin County as fourth seed in the District 41 tournament.
In three of those years, the Cardinals eliminated the Panthers, including a 56-51 verdict in the 2019 semifinals.
SC has won 10 consecutive region games. It won at Madison Central in the opening round last March on the way to its third consecutive title. No team has ever ruled the 11th in four straight seasons.
Jackson Twombly led all scorers with 27 points for Frankfort. Jordan Blythe chipped in 11.
Leake, Hamilton and Coffey scored six successive SC points after Frankfort cut the lead to 59-53 with 2:53 remaining.
"(Frankfort) came out in the third quarter with a pretty good chip on their shoulder, and we executed and did things to score," Tim Glenn said. "They've got guts. If we made some of the plays and got some of the rebounds we were supposed to, it might not have been that close."
Hamilton and Grigsby each knocked down a pair of free throws down the stretch to ice it.
Scott County surged to a 14-3 advantage out of the gate before Austin’s fall-away 3-pointer and a put-back by Twombly helped the Panthers find their footing.
Hamilton’s second-chance layup at the horn gave the Cards a 16-8 lead after one quarter.
Frankfort nudged within four on a Twombly 3-point play, but SC again crashed the glass and beat the buzzer, this time a tip-in by Richardson, for a 31-25 advantage at the half.
Austin’s and-one cut it to three once more, 35-32, with 5:29 remaining in the third.
Richardson’s drive, Leake’s follow-up and a Coffey lay-in off a tip rebound by Hamilton served up six straight points for some needed breathing room.
