RICHMOND – She’s perpetually the smallest player on the court, but that hasn’t stopped Braylee McMath from giving Great Crossing a piggyback ride to an unforgettable inaugural season or its first 11th Region girls’ tournament win.
McMath, the only junior on an active roister with no seniors, exploded for 25 points and 10 assists Monday night, leading the Lady Warhawks to a 59-44 girls’ quarterfinal win at Madison Central.
GC (16-15) will face city rival and two-time defending regional champion Scott County at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.
“At the start of the season, looking at what all the teams had, I thought we had a chance to be in the top five, and now we’re in the final four,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “I’m just so excited for these kids and so proud of them.”
Eighth-grader Ava Schureman added 11 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore Timothi Williams – who along with McMath was a key player in last year’s SCHS run to the KHSAA Sweet 16 quarterfinals – also scored 11.
Taleya Todd led Madison Central with 13 points, while JeKauri McKeithen mustered 11. The two career 1,000-point scorers combined to shoot 8-for-24 against the Lady Warhawks.
There were nine lead changes in the first half, but McMath’s thievery was the difference in a decisive 14-1 run connecting the second and third periods.
Her own steal led to a basket at the first-half horn for a 29-23 lead. After a swipe in the closing seconds of the third quarter, she set up Rachel Smith for a bucket to make it 43-30.
