Girls’ basketball region and state playoff games expose teams to different styles of officiating than the regular season, and it took Scott County a while to get acclimated Monday evening.
Once the Lady Cards did adjust, it was business as usual, and a 93-58 winning margin that was almost identical to their dismissal of Tates Creek before Christmas.
“If we come out and play defense like we did first quarter, we’re gonna get wrecked,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “We jumped out 13-2, and then we relaxed.”
The Lady Commodores closed that gap to 21-18 by quarter’s end, but SC (27-6) ultimately flaunted too much firepower.
Malea Williams finished with a double-double in the first half and ended with 32 points and 19 rebounds. Morgan DeFoor added 19 points, 12 aasists and four steals, while Kenady Tompkins accumulated 17 points and eight boards.
Irene Persley and Emma Price each chipped in seven points for Scott County, which rolled 90-56 in the regular season meeting.
It was 55-34 at the half and 83-50 after the third quarter. The fourth was played with a running clock.
Jada McDonald had 17 points off the bench to lead Tates Creek.
Two-time defending regional champion Scott County will meet city rival Great Crossing in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be played at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
Franklin County and Paul Laurence Dunbar will meet in the other semifinal that night.
For much more on the win, please see Thursday’s News-Graphic.