RICHMOND – A fearless, blue-clad band of brothers earned its measure of immortality in a timeless boys’ basketball rivalry Saturday evening.
Scott County, a .500 team in a regular season of transition and on-the-job training, completed its magical run through the 11th Region tournament with a 67-64 shocker over Lexington Catholic at McBrayer Arena.
Terrin Hamilton piled up 23 points and 10 rebounds for SC (19-16), which is the first program in history to win four consecutive titles in one of the state’s toughest regions.
“It’s our heart,” said Hamilton, a senior and the lone Cardinal with any varsity starting experience prior to this season. “We just play so hard, and we love to play together.”
Chase Grigsby (12 points) combined with Hamilton to sink five free throws in a stressful final 57.2 seconds after Lexington Catholic (31-3) sliced the margin from nine points to three in short order.
And as was the case throughout the entire tournament, Mikaleb Coffey was a difference-maker at both ends of the floor.
Coffey amassed 10 points and five assists. He also drew the nearly impossible defensive assignment against Knights’ junior Ben Johnson.
Johnson finished with 23 points, two below his season average, on 9-for-29 shooting. By comparison, SC attempted only 35 field goals as a team, hitting 19 (54.3 percent).
“I told our guys, it’s nothing against Mikaleb or Terrin or anybody else, but no one person could guard him,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “All five of us guarded him.”
Scott County needed a one-point overtime victory over Bryan Station in the district semifinals just to make regions.
After their third loss of the season to Frederick Douglass, the Cardinals had to win at Frankfort to reach the EKU floor. Then it took a rare rout – against a resurgent Tates Creek program -- to earn a rematch with Lex Cath, which defeated SC, 62-49, back in December.
“I’ve been on the verge of tears about three times this week, and I never cry,” Glenn said.
Rick Jones’ shot heard ‘round the state in 1998 came in the state final four against nationally ranked Lexington Catholic.
Pundits’ perception of the talent gap was wider coming into his one. The Knights were on a 14-game winning streak after starting the season 12-0.
The Cards? They’d enjoyed only one prior streak of longer than back-to-back triumphs, a modest four.
Glenn’s pre-game was part “Hoosiers,” part “Miracle.”
“I told them if we believe in ourselves, we absolutely could beat those guys,” Glenn said. “I also said if we didn’t believe, then we’d might as well get back on the bus and head home.”
They stayed. They landed the first punch with a 3-pointer from Grigsby. They rode out eight lead changes in the first quarter, alone, the last one coming on a buzzer-beating three by unsung Josh Bredwood to make it 19-17.
SC never trailed again in the first half after Hamilton’s pull-up jumper in the opening minute. Lex Cath tied it twice prior to another go-ahead triple from Grigsby.
Hamilton’s two free throws and a Bredwood block sent SC to the locker room with a 33-29 lead. Even after a nearly perfect half, the Cards were only up by two buckets. Glenn admitted that was an uneasy feeling.
The Knights’ only lead of the second half was 38-37. Hamilton’s jumper, two Leake free throws and a Hamilton trifecta at the horn reversed that to a 44-40 advantage,
Coffey’s tenacity produced a pair of 3-point plays midway through the fourth quarter after the Knights closed to within one possession.
“My teammates believed in me stopping Ben Johnson, and I believed in them helping me,” Coffey said. “We all just believed in each other.”
The path to the finish wasn’t without potholes: Five of SC’s eight missed free throws on the day tightened the game and more than a few collars in the final 1:21.
On a day when Lex Cath’s first shot rarely fell – the Knights were 5-for-23 from 3-point range – all the Knights could muster were four time-consuming put-backs down the stretch, the last one a wholly academic 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Luke Wedding added 11 points before fouling out with 2:06 left for Lexington Catholic.
Scott County – with all new starters, a new head coach, and a new neighboring high school – persisted through it all and added 2020 to the lore of 1999, 2006, 2007, 2014 and 2017 Cardinal teams that also ended the Knights’ season.
“These guys just willed their way to win,” Glenn said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see a group of young men come together and do what they’ve done over the last three to four weeks. It just really touches my heart, and I hope it does the same for all the students and administration.”
SC is the first team to clinch a KHSAA Sweet 16 bid, with the tournament not set to begin until Wednesday, March 18. The Cardinals will play the 13th Region champion (Harlan County or Knox Central) at 6:30 p.m. that night.
For much more on the historic victory, please see Tuesday’s News-Graphic.