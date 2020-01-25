The opponent wasn’t KHSAA state or region tournament caliber Thursday night, but the Scott County boys’ basketball performance in round one of the silver-anniversary Toyota Classic was more like the Cardinals we’ve all come to expect over that quarter of a century.
SC showcased its athleticism and depth at the expense of Christian Academy from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in a 94-49 rout.
Terrin Hamilton’s 32 points in 18 minutes included three thunderous dunks. He also produced 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots for Scott County (8-10).
“I promise you, a month we couldn’t do that the whole game,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “I know we made a few mistakes, but the intensity was there the whole time. The kids that came in were on the same page. Some of the experiences are really helping these guys to come together.”
Aaron Leake added 17 points, four assists and four steals for the Cardinals. Chase Grigsby combined 11 points with five assists, while Elias Richardson coupled 10 points and four assists.
Teamwork was the theme: SC registered 29 assists on its 38 field goals while shooting a season’s best 60 percent.
“A lot better,” Hamilton said of the Cards’ performance after frustrating losses last week to fellow Classic semifinalists Lafayette and Frederick Douglass. “If we stay consistent and keep playing, we’ll beat the other teams. Missed shots, made shots, we’ve just got to keep playing hard.”
SC faced Marion County after press time in Friday’s final four. The championship game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday on the Cardinals’ court.
Glenn was thrilled with the leadership from his wiry, 6-foot-6 senior swingman and said it was a carry-over from practice all week.
“As a leader among his peers this week, Terrin has been another level, and it’s made a difference,” Glenn said. “He’s busting people’s tails, and he’s coming along beside each of them.
“When you lead like that, it’s not just about scoring points and dunking, those guys will listen to you, and it’ll be effective for our team. He’s taken it on his shoulders in a mature and good way, and it’s really been impressive.”
Seth DeBruhl led the Saints (7-7) with 22 points. His school is making its second consecutive appearance in the tournament.
Both programs are substantially younger than they were for last year’s first-round matchup, but SC showed it still has plenty in the tank for a stretch run this season.
The Cardinals went on a 17-3 run after the Saints took their only lead of the game on an opening 3-pointer by DeBruhl.
Back-to-back threes from Hamilton made it a 19-6 SC advantage. He hit another to start another surge of 17 consecutive points that put Scott County in front 38-11 a minute into the second quarter.
Leake and Richardson also delivered traditional 3-point plays during the highlight-film start.
“There will be bumps along the road, but we’ve talked about turning the corner, and I just really feel like it’s been different this week,” Glenn said. “We’re better than we were last week, and I think it showed in our consistent throughout. We hope to continue and keep going with it.”
Hamilton had 15 points in the opening quarter and 19 at the half to build on the example he set during the Cards’ tourney prep.
“I’ve been telling them every time we shoot the ball, to go rebound, hustle down the court and be better, faster and more consistent when we play games,” he said.
Two more threes (he was 5-for-7 from beyond the arc) and a pair of dunks capped Hamilton’s night in the third quarter.
He began his departing stuff with by blocking a shot on the defensive end, then sprinting the other way to polish off a feed from Grigsby.
“That’s as strong as I’ve seen him finish,” Glenn said. “Those were some thick guys, maybe not the length that we’ve been playing against, but they were good, strapping guys that have been winning games in South Carolina.”
Not to be outdone, Hamilton’s sophomore sibling, Jeremy, also jammed one home immediately after checking in for Terrin.
Big brother gave it mostly rave reviews.
“I liked it,” Terrin said with a smile. “I thought he was going to miss it. He was under the goal.”
