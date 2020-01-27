Scott County girls’ basketball coach Steve Helton unequivocally dismissed Friday night’s first-ever “Battle of the Birds” against Great Crossing at the Toyota Classic as no fun.
Morgan DeFoor and her teammates would beg to differ after a historic performance in which the flashy, 5-foot-6 guard poured in a school-record 54 points, powering the Lady Cardinals to a 100-74 victory.
Three days after notching career point No. 2,000 at Bryan Station, having matched her career high with 34 points against Lincoln County the previous evening, DeFoor dwarfed those exploits with an obvious chip on her shoulder.
“I took this game kind of personal, because they left,” DeFoor said, a reference to at least seven Great Crossing players who were on Scott Coutnty’s varsity or junior varsity roster last season.
Remarkably, with all those points, DeFoor also dished out 11 assists.
Both teams have endured some highs and lows since the addition of a second high school in the district, but SC is clearly hitting a zenith. The Lady Cards used the rivalry game as the springboard to a sweep of the round-robin tournament. They have won 12 of their past 14 games.
DeFoor drained 20 of her 29 field goal attempts, including an incredible 8-for-14 from 3-point range. She was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
The points were perfectly spaced throughout the evening: 12, 15, 12 and 15 by quarters. DeFoor’s final basket broke Rebecca Gray Dyer’s mark of 53, set against Fern Creek in 2007.
“Great individual performance,” Helton said. “If you score 54, you think there must have been a lot of forced shots. There was one shot that I questioned, and she hit it, so there was no more to question.
“She was very focused. She and I met first thing this morning and talked about a few opportunities to move some things around. Incredible effort. It was a great offensive evening.”
DeFoor combined with the other two sides of Scott County’s titanic triangle, Malea Williams and Kenady Tompkins, to score 95 of the 100 points.
Williams coupled 26 points with 15 rebounds, while Tompkins chalked up 15 points and nine boards.
“That’s impressive. It is. The flip side of that is we’ve got to get somebody else to step up. We’ve got to get two more guards that can handle it,” Helton said. “We’re a work in progress. It’s too early to get too excited.”
Helton was neither excited nor enthusiastic to face Great Crossing and coaching counterpart Glenn Wilson, a right-hand man on the SC bench for the previous 21 seasons.
Braylee McMath (19 points), Ava Schureman (14) and Timothi Williams (10) all wore Scott County colors last season. Rachel Smith, a sophomore who played at Lexington Catholic last season, added 13 for the Lady Warhawks (8-11).
SC’s longtime leader is already dreading the return engagement at GCHS on Valentine’s Day.
“I hope it snows five feet on Feb. 14. I hope they’re telling us to get bread and milk and there is absolutely no chance in this world that we’ll able to get a snowplow over there,” Helton said. “I don’t want to play them again. “Glenn is my family. His coaches all played for us. They helped establish Scott County. From an emotional standpoint, absolutely no fun to coach in, but I was very proud of our kids, because they represented.”
Wilson expressed similar admiration for DeFoor and appreciation for his team’s toughness.
“Everything we tried, she was on fire the whole time. She was just knocking ‘em down. She was in the zone,” GC’s coach said. “I thought we fought and battled as much as we could. We just couldn’t overcome. We ran into a night when they were just on fire.
“We’ve got mutual respect for each other. Last year we were teammates. We didn’t quit. I told them it’s just a game, let’s move on. It ain’t going to break us. It’s going to make us better.”
