With seconds dwindling and the score tied at the end of any Kentucky girls' basketball game this winter, likely no team is better equipped to walk off the court with hands and hearts raised in victory than Scott County High School.
That's because they have Morgan DeFoor, and you don't.
DeFoor drove to the rim and banked in the game-winner with five seconds remaining of the Toyota Classic championship game. Simon Kenton, ranked second in the state and riding a 13-game winning streak, spent two timeouts to set up a hurried scoop shot that was off the mark, sealing SC's 50-48 victory.
“We wanted the last shot. We wanted the opportunity,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “She went at 10-ish (seconds). It gave us a chance to rebound on a miss if we had to, but she's been making them.
“That's what she does. We've seen her do it, so I felt comfortable with the ball in her hands right there.”
It capped a remarkable and unforgettable week for DeFoor.
On the heels of career point No. 2,000 at Bryan Station on Tuesday, she scored a then-career high 34 in the opening round of the tournament Thursday before lighting up city rival for a school-record 54 on Friday.
She was 2-for-11 with 10 turnovers against strong, relentless Simon Kenton until her final flip, but her scorer's mentality and flair for the dramatic showed up when it mattered most. DeFoor finished with 12 points.
“That's my go-to move is a little hesitation to the left, then go right, then a little floater,” DeFoor said of the play. “I do that move all the time, so it was just natural to me.”
Officials convened after each Simon Kenton timeout to put time back on the game clock, leaving the Lady Pioneers with 3.1 seconds to set up their reply from the sideline on their side of half court.
SC's pressure and defensive alignment left SK with only an off-balance leaner by Chelsea Little, and it sailed high and long off the window at the horn.
“I was joking that if we had monitors (like a pro or college game), I bet we'd have had less time on the clock,” Helton said. “But it was just as good for us to get in and out of a timeout, see what another incredible coach (Jeff Stowers) was going to call, and see how we could counter that. Learning, that's all. We're still trying to find out who we are.”
Malea Williams led Scott County (15-5) with 16 points and 13 rebounds and joined DeFoor on the all-tournament team. Kenady Tompkins matched DeFoor with 12 points. The Lady Cardinals’ three stars combined for seven steals to help their team overcome 24 turnovers.
Defense, often an undersold part of SC’s high-octane game, reigned supreme. Scott County held Simon Kenton (20-3) to 29.6 percent shooting to regain the Toyota Classic title after a one-year hiatus.
'It's a great opportunity for our kids to play in front of a great crowd, a regional atmosphere, against a regional type opponent. Simon Kenton, I can't tell you enough about hos much respect I have for their program,” Helton said. “Our kids found a way. It wasn't always the prettiest. Defensively at the end we settled in a little bit. End of January, it’s a good time to start putting things together hopefully.”
Maggie Jones showed the way for Simon Kenton with 13 points and four steals.
DeFoor's basket broke the fifth tie of a game that featured 10 lead changes, and rarely was either team ahead by greater than two points for most of the second half. SC went on top 35-28 with the first basket of the third period before SK answered with 10 consecutive points to set up the back-and-forth battle to the finish.
Offensive rebounds were crucial. Williams' put-back stopped the bleeding after Kady Schawe's run-out gave Simon Kenton a 38-35 lead late in the third. Trenyce Kenney's second-chance bucket vaulted Scott County back in front, 41-40, to start the fourth.
Mattie Vickers' 3-pointer took back the advantage for the Lady Pioneers' before another Williams stick-back pulled the Lady Cards level at 44.
SC never trailed after a Tompkins hoop with 3:10 left and one more Williams mulligan with 2:25 to go.
Still, two Schawe free throws, a tie-up and the missed front end of a one-and-one left SC vulnerable to Little's tying hoop with 30 seconds to go.
Which, of course, was just enough daylight for DeFoor to calmly dribble to daylight and be the hero.
Signature wins had been elusive for Scott County, which avenged a 20-point preseason loss to Simon Kenton.
“I don't know if it was a mistake or what, but after our game (Friday) night I went back and pulled the film from November,” Helton said. “I knew we had match-up issues, but again, by playing hard, scrapping, getting 50/50 balls at the end of the game, we made just enough free throws and got just enough rebounds.
“Right there at the end of the game, we don't get do that in practice. We don't get to do situational basketball with five seconds left.”
