Down by a point after a go-ahead drive and basket by Will Stanfield of Lafayette with 27 seconds remaining Wednesday night, Great Crossing boys’ basketball coach Steve Page and his team faced the classic conundrum.
The Warhawks could have used a timeout and given both teams a chance to catch their breath and prepare for the final possession. Or, with four seniors on the court, there was an obvious temptation for GC to roll the dice and leave its fate in the 25th Toyota Classic on the shoulders of that experience.
GC, indeed, chose the latter, and earned both a floater by Neil Baker and a short-range secondary shot for Tye Schureman as time expired. The latter bid rolled agonizingly around the cylinder and back out, giving Lafayette a 57-56 victory.
“With 25 seconds you’re probably only going to get one more look at it. We left some timeouts in the house, so I thought about taking one there, but I wanted to push it and try to get something quick off it,” Page explained. “At the end of the day we still got two really good looks. Tye’s went part of the way in and part of the way out.
“I just let the seniors there at the end go instead of trying to think of something. You can beat yourself up all day for not calling timeout. I debated on it right away. Then I debated on it at 15 (seconds) when they were passing it around. Then Neil had a gap and kind of took the gap. Tye’s shot, I thought it was going in to win the game. It happens. All you can do is wake up tomorrow and try again.”
Jaylen Barber led the way with 15 points and nine rebounds for Great Crossing (9-10). His battle of the big men with Ray Surratt (19 points, 10 rebounds) of Lafayette (6-13) was basically a stalemate, though the 6-foot-10 Surratt scored all but three of his points in the second half.
K.J. Tucker added 15 points for the Warhawks, who fell into a Friday late night consolation game against Thomas Nelson.
The title game is guaranteed to have a Lexington team involved for the first time since 2009, with Lafayette taking on Frederick Douglass for that privilege.
“This event is awesome. It’s great to be a part of it. Not great to be on the losing end, because like I told them, kids from Scott County don’t lose in the first round very often in this event, so that was kind of a different feeling,” Page said. “At the same time, any time you can play an event like that with eight teams over four days, it’s going to prepare you for your district, prepare you for region, for those quick turnarounds.”
Stanfield added 15 points for Lafayette, which won a one-point game in Georgetown for the second time in five days.
GC used a 10-0 run in the first period to carve out a 20-12 lead after eight minutes but couldn’t sustain that momentum. Lafayette closed to 28-24 at the half and forged ahead when Surratt scored seven consecutive points midway through the third period.
“For some reason we get ahead and then we just let down. We think this is going to be easy, and we stop playing. We put ourselves in this predicament way too much,” Page said. “We’ve said that all year, but we’re 9-10 and we’re not beating anybody. I think some of that is we have kids being put in spots they’ve not been put in, in their careers.”
