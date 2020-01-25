Scott County High School escaped with a split of the championships Saturday in the 25th annual Toyota Classic.
The Lady Cardinals claimed the title by toppling the state’s second-ranked team, Simon Kenton, 50-48.
Frederick Douglass thwarted SC’s hopes of a sweep with its thorough domination of the first half in a 90-81 victory for the boys’ crown.
Morgan DeFoor, who scored a school-record 54 points Friday night in a 100-74 victory over city rival Great Crossing, once again enjoyed the spotlight. The senior drove for the game-winning layup with five seconds remaining.
Simon Kenton used two timeouts to set up a potential game-tying shot, but it fell off the mark as the horn sounded.
Malea Williams led Scott County (15-5) with 16 points and 13 rebounds. DeFoor and Kenady Tompkins each added 12. The Lady Cardinals’ three stars combined for seven steals to help their team overcome 24 turnovers.
Defense, often an undersold part of SC’s high-octane game, reigned supreme. Scott County held Simon Kenton (20-3) to 29.6 percent shooting in stopping the Lady Pioneers’ 13-game winning streak.
Neither team led by more than seven points in a game that featured 10 lead changes and five ties. SC went on top 35-28 with the first basket of the second half before SK answered with eight consecutive points to set up and back-and-forth battle to the finish.
Maggie Jones showed the way for Simon Kenton with 13 points and four steals.
DeFoor. Williams and Tompkins combined for 95 points in Friday’s win. Both teams swept Lincoln County and Great Crossing to set the up the marquee clash of the round-robin tournament.
The Cardinal boys never fully recovered from a dreadful beginning that saw them fall behind 26-7 after one quarter and 48-26 at the half.
SC made a run to get within 10 at 55-45 midway through the third quarter, but they couldn’t crack that double-digit ceiling until the final minute of a foul-filled fourth.
Douglass (14-6), a team that has missed nearly 40 percent of its free throws this season, sank 21 of 23 in the second half to stave off Scott County.
DaShawn Jackson bolstered the Broncos with 33 points and 19 rebounds. Jaylan Green added 19 points and Julius Scearce 11 for Douglass, which backed up a 73-61 victory on its home court over the Cards in district play 10 days ago.
Terrin Hamilton topped SC (9-11) with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Elias Richardson (19), Aaron Leake (17) and Chase Grigsby (12) also provided scoring fuel for the valiant comeback bid.
Scott County reached the final with a Friday night 67-56 win over Marion County, while Douglass needed triple overtime to oust Lexington rival Lafayette, 89-88.
The teams will meet Thursday in another district clash on the SCHS floor.
Great Crossing boys captured the consolation bracket title with wins over Thomas Nelson, 67-49, on Friday, and Wayne County, 60-54, in Saturday’s fifth-place game
Balanced scoring keyed both halves of the sweep.
K.J. Tucker (19), Jaylen Barber (17) and Michael McKenzie (15) set the pace on Friday at home.
In Saturday’s contest at SCHS, Tucker tallied 15, with 12 each from Barber, McKenzie and Baker. Barber chipped in a team-high 10 rebounds for GC (11-10).
The GC girls capped a tough weekend with a 70-49 loss to Lincoln County on Saturday.
Timothi Williams (13), Braylee McMath (12) and Raegan Barrett led the scoring for the Lady Warhawks.
In Friday’s first-ever Battle of the Birds, it was McMath with 19, Ava Schureman 14, Rachel Smith 13, and Williams 10.
