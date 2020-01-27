Conventional wisdom said Frederick Douglass would be the team with jelly legs Saturday afternoon after swimming the deep waters of triple-overtime in its Toyota Classic semifinal only 17 hours earlier.
Instead, host Scott County looked to have its sneakers mired in cement throughout the first quarter of a championship game that was over soon as it started.
SC trailed by 19 points after eight minutes and 26 midway through the second period before its modest, slow-but-sure rally fell short, 90-81, against the Region 11 and District 42 rival.
“The first four minutes got us,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “I think it was about 18 or 20 to five in the first four minutes. They shot the heck out of it. They didn’t shoot it near that good when we played up there.”
Frederick Douglass (14-6) backed up a 73-61 win in Lexington on Jan. 15 and snapped Scott County’s three-year title streak in the silver-anniversary edition of its marquee tournament. The Broncos were 0-6 all-time against the Cardinals until this season.
Lake Brantley (Florida) was the last away team to hoist the Toyota Classic trophy in 2016. SC (9-11) hadn’t faced a Lexington rival in the title game since 2009, when it topped Tates Creek.
“Our district has to be one of the toughest in the state,” Glenn said. “There can’t be one much tougher that that.”
DaShawn Jackson, held to six points the last time the two teams met, erupted for 33 to go with 12 rebounds. Jaylan Green added 19 points, while Julius Scearce served up 11 off the bench.
Jarvis Byrd (nine), Jayden Henderson (seven) and Khamri McMullen (six) also inflicted their share of damage as Douglass drove at SC in waves.
The Broncos connected at a 61.9 percent clip from the field in the first half and 53.6 percent for the game. More importantly, Douglass, a team that has missed nearly 40 percent of its free throws this season, sank 21 of 23 in the second half to stave off the Cards’ valiant comeback.
“You can’t take anything away from them. Jackson, he was a bear to handle,” Glenn said. “Mikaleb (Coffey) really did a good job on him last time, and I thought he guarded him pretty good again today. He was making tough shots at times.”
Terrin Hamilton (29 points, 11 rebounds) and Elias Richardson (19 points) joined Jackson and Green on the all-tournament team. Richardson was a combined 17-for-22 from the field against Douglass and in Friday;s 67-56 win over Marion County.
Aaron Leake and Chase Grigsby also wound up in double digits with 17 and 12 points, respectively, while Coffey led the Cards with five assists.
“What I’m most proud of is they could have folded up, really, as well as they were shooting it and we weren’t taking care of the ball,” Glenn said. “We had nine turnovers in the first quarter and then only three the whole second half.”
The Cardinals never fully recovered from a dreadful beginning that saw them fall behind 26-7 after one quarter and 48-26 at the half.
“First half, we couldn’t complain either way, because nobody was calling fouls. They were making their shots and ours were bouncing around the rim,” Glenn said. “We had some good shots the first quarter. We just couldn’t get it in. We just have to be tougher and go get it and put it in.”
SC made a run to get within 10 points, 55-45, midway through the third quarter, but they couldn’t crack that double-digit ceiling until the final minute of a foul-filled fourth.
Hamilton and Richardson combined for 36 of Scott County’s 55 points after intermission.
“We met our goal right there,” Glenn said. “We said if we can get that to 10 by the end if the third quarter, we’ll have a shot to win it, because we’ll get them on their heels. But boy, they really responded.”
Jackson, Green and Byrd sank a total of 14 free throws in the fourth. Green also drained two pivotal 3-pointers early in the period.
SC’s brutal schedule continues this week with home games against Bourbon County (Tuesday), Douglass again (Thursday), and Bryan Station (Friday). That means it’s a back-to-back double within the district, where mathematically SC could still finish anywhere from first to last.
‘There’s a lot at stake with this. That’s our tournament. That’s our floor. That’s where we practice. We want to try to protect that at all times,” Glenn said. “The thing about it is, Thursday there’s a lot more at stake.”
On Friday night, SC trailed 10-4 out of the gate before locking down Marion County for the duration.
Hamilton had a team-high 23 points to go along with Richardson’s 18 and Leake’s 16.
It was a loud, appreciative locker room in the aftermath for Scott County, which has endured ups and downs unseen since before the turn of the century.
“I’m just glad for those kids to be in the championship game. That’s awesome. That’s good stuff,” Glenn said.
“That’s what this game is about. You’ve got emotions that come out that you can’t get ‘em no other way. I’m just tickled for them. I really feel like it’s a good time for us to go. We’ve just got to keep going.”
Jamison Epps, son of former University of Kentucky standout Anthony Epps, topped the Knights with 21 points.
SC held Marion to 35 points through three quarters in building a 20-point margin.
“Our main goal was just to cut down on the turnovers. Less turnovers means we win,” Richardson said. “We wanted to make sure they didn’t get middle drives and easy baskets. I think this was a really big tournament for us to get our confidence up and keep moving forward.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.