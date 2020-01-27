Its hopes of a Toyota Classic trophy dashed after two would-be buzzer-beaters just missed the mark Wednesday night, Great Crossing boys’ basketball played for pride and got its groove back over the weekend.
GC took down Thomas Nelson, 67-49, at home on Friday before grinding out a 60-54 win over Wayne County at SCHS on Saturday morning to win the consolation bracket and fifth place.
“Obviously the Lafayette game wasn’t the ending we wanted, but proud of them for bouncing back the last two games and making something positive out of a bad situation,” GCHS coach Steve Page said. “We spread the wealth. It was nice to see that.”
K.J. Tucker scored 19 points to lead the Warhawks past Thomas Nelson. Jaylen Barber added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Michael McKenzie answered the bell with 15 points and six assists after Page switched the lineup and brought him off the bench.
“What do they say is the definition of insanity, keep doing the same thing and expect different results?” Page saud. “I told the kids it was nothing against (anyone). It’s just trying something different.”
Tucker topped four Warhawks in double digits with 15 points against Wayne County. McKenzie, Barber and Neil Baker each tallied 12. The Warhawks held the Cards, who averaged 89 points through the first two rounds, to 4-for-18 from 3-point range.
“If we could defend all the time like we did the last five minutes of the second quarter, we’d be awful tough,” Page said. “Defend like that and take 100 percent good shots.”
In Saturday’s game of the girls’ round-robin, GC fell to Lincoln County, 70-49.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.