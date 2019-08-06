Bryce Chisley already was recognized as one of the state’s top track and field athletes as a Scott County High School sophomore.
Chisley, qualified for the KHSAA Class 3A state meet in four different events, one solo sprint and a trio of relays, and scored points in each one.
As the result of his efforts tis past week, now Chisley is squarely on the national radar.
Competing at the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, Chisley improved his 100-meter dash time in every round and wound up with a bronze medal.
Chisley started the week with a sixth-place time out of the 115 boys who set a qualifying standard.
On the heels of that 10.85 time, he went 10.96 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round at North Carolina A&T Aggie Stadium, good for third place.
He stayed third Thursday with a time of 10.84, maintaining the third seed of the eight sprinters who made it to Saturday’s championship round.
Chisley saved his best for last with a sizzling 10.64 in the final. Only Connor Washington (10.55) and Jekovan Rhetta (10.59) finished ahead of the Georgetown competitor.
“No. 1 upcoming junior in the state and top 10 in the nation,” SCHS track and field coach Monty Mcintyre said proudly.
Chisley qualfiied for the 100-meter state meet as an eighth grader at Royal Spring Middle chool. His best 100 meters at that time, just over 11 seconds, ranked him No. 23 in the national among runners 14 years old and under.
He continued his rise with a sensational season for Scott County this past spring, teaming with seniors Ashton Miller and Adam Grieving and then-junior Bryce Hearn, now at Great Crossing High School, for second place in the closing 4x400 at states. That run clinched a best-ever runner-up finish at state for the team, as well.
Two weeks earlier, Chisley helped Scott County to its second straight regional title.
In the state meet, he powered the 4x100 and 4x200 relays to school records. They finishe fourth and third, respectively.
He also took fourth in what was the fastest 100-meter final in state history, won in record time by Langston Jackson of Henry Clay.
Chisley recalled in a 2017 interview with the News-Graphic that he first got involved in track by winning an impromptu street race in kindergarten at Ed Davis Park.
The organizer had promised the winner a scholarship to the local AAU team.
He is a third-generation runner in the county, following in the sneaker tracks of his grandmother, Jane Chisley, and uncle, Todd Chisley, both of whom were state champions.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.