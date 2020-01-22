The National Federation of State High School Coaches’ Association has named Scott County High School track and field coach Monty McIntyre the 2018-2019 Kentucky boys’ outdoor track and field coach of the year.
It is the second major award in less than a month for McIntyre, who was presented with the Kentucky Track and Cross County Coaches’ Association award as top Class 3A coach at a banquet Jan. 4 in Lexington.
The NFHS recognition covers all three classes.
Selection criteria includes school and community involvement, performance, and philosophy of coaching.
McIntyre has been a track coach since 2008. He took over the program at SCHS four years later.
"I'm extremely humbled to be honored in this way,” McIntyre said. “I don't do it for the accolades. I do it because it really is a labor of love.”
Scott County won its second straight regional this past spring.
The Cardinals led for most of the day in the KHSAA Class 3A state meet before finishing a best-ever second behind St. Xavier.
Bryan Hudson, now a football and track athlete at Virginia Tech, won his sixth and seventh state championships as an individual in the throwing events.
“Coach Monty is a tremendous asset to Scott County High School,” SCHS athletic director Steve Helton said. “He is a tireless worker and motivator who goes above and beyond what's required to make sure his athletes are successful.”
In his work in student and staff services at SCHS, McIntyre assists students with credit recovery through the school’s virtual academy program and mentors at-risk youth.
He is a coach for all seasons at Scott County. McIntyre is defensive coordinator for the football program, which has posted 12 consecutive 10-win seasons.
“Employees like Coach McIntyre make a difference in the lives of students every day,” superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said. “We value his contribution to Scott County Schools and appreciate the opportunities he provides for student and athletes to learn and grow.”
Principal Meocha Williams praised McIntyre, as well.
“We are so proud of his accomplishments and blessed to have him,” she said. “He is a Cardinal for life.”
The KHSAA nominated McIntyre for the national award.