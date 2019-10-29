The few seniors on Great Crossing’s football team knew what they were giving up when they transferred: Giving up being on a state contender at Scott County to be part of a fledgling program made up of underclassmen, many of whom had never played football before.
They endured a lot this first season, helping lead and teach new players how to be part of a team. A season opening 72-7 loss to their county rival was followed by seven straight losses.
Each week, the players and coaches said the right things. It’s a process. We’re getting better every week. We can’t worry about losses. We’re just worried about ourselves and making sure we are getting better.
Still, as the losses continued to mount, you couldn’t help but think if they wondered when that first win would come.
Friday night, all that frustration ended when the Warhawks showed guts and mental toughness in a 28-20 win over Grant County that saw a big early lead wiped out, then required a defensive stand that tested the nerves of every fan watching.
And while the win was an awesome feeling, the emotions on the field will be the everlasting memory for those players, parents, coaches and fans after the victory.
Hugs, tears and emotional speeches were abundant. Coach Paul Rains told the players Friday’s victory was as sweet as a state title.
Seniors stood and thanked their teammates for this memory. Underclassmen came up and embraced their captains saying they loved them and that they wanted to get this win for them.
The seniors, though ,were among the most emotional.
“It means a lot to my team. I love this team,” said Markeese Dean.
“This was the best team I could ask for,” said Trenton Allen. “I don’t care about state championships.”
Added Bryce Hearn, “This is what I came here for. A new atmosphere. A new team. It feels great.”
The team showed how much they have grown from that loss to Scott County. The ‘Hawks jumped out to a 20-0 lead only to see the Braves come back to tie it at 20. But instead of folding, they Warhawks dug deep, put together a couple of defensive stands, and then delivered a drive for the winning touchdown before the defense stiffened and stopped Grant County on downs.
“It would have been easy for them to roll over and just say, ‘Well, this is just another loss,’” Rains said. “But they didn’t. I am so proud of them.”
And like a proud dad, Rains stood back and watched his team of young Warhawks enjoy the win they so strongly coveted.