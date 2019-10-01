Patience and pragmatism aren’t the default settings in football these days. Not with fans. Not in the media, whether the time-honored or the social variety.
Let’s try to counter that and deliver the positive spin from Friday’s 36-0 Scott County loss at Frederick Douglass, one that all but assured a playoff rematch in Lexington for the second consecutive autumn.
One, most of the mistakes were correctable. SC’s primary problem area at Douglass was the punting game, and why wouldn’t it be?
Through the first five games of the season, the Cardinals punted a grand total of five times. The starting offense scored a touchdown on 17 consecutive drives until the Broncos served up the first shutout by a Cards’ opponent since 2001.
After a three-and-out primarily caused by two false start penalties, Scott County’s first punt of the night was a shank that traveled eight yards.
Then the Cards tried a new punter. He was victimized by bad snaps and buried twice, leaving one of the state’s most prolific offenses in the state two more times.
Let’s be honest: If we look at the final four games on the schedule and add a first-round playoff rout for good measure, SC won’t have much in-game experience kicking it away before it plays Douglass again, either.
But this stuff can be ironed out in practice, and it will. Remember the Cards’ struggles with a new placekicker against Great Crossing and Lafayette? SC kept putting in the work Sunday through Thursday, and it hasn’t missed many PATs or field goals since.
Two, the defense played pretty well. Douglass, which averaged north of 40 points per game prior to the showdown, was held to 23 for most of the game until two long TD keepers by the backup quarterback after spirits were broken.
Short fields and a circus catch by Dane Key (No. 3 or 4 on ESPN’s Top 10 plays, depending upon which episode of SportsCenter you watched) were responsible for the first 13 points. A Brett Favre-like, across-the-body shovel pass by Josh McClurg extended the next drive after a goal-line stand kept SC out of the end zone. Then an apparent interception was wiped out by a penalty, softening the Cards for a 50-yard touchdown jaunt.
On any night of average output by the Scott County, its less celebrated side of the ball gave them a chance to win.
Three, time is the Cards’ best friend. Seven weeks are a ton of time for Jim McKee, an offensive-minded, blue-collar coach with pride up to his film-watching eyeballs, to dissect what Douglass did defensively and find ways to attack it.
Last year’s Cardinals were held under 300 yards and to one touchdown, with a last-minute field goal providing the cosmetic touch in a 28-10 loss at Douglass.
The rematch was a different story, with SC rushing for 292 in a 28-27 win. Eliminate the false start penalties, keep cranking out third-and-short, and suddenly that mix of Philip Garner inside and Bronson Brown and Jeremy Hamilton becomes as troublesome for the Broncos as it is for everybody else.
And last but not least, humble pie tastes terrible but is good for the body and soul. SC was loud and loose on the field prior to the game Friday evening, but it didn’t translate to readiness out of the gate.
The Cards’ success came easily against three of the first five opponents. Lafayette and DuPont Manual were challenges, but SC didn’t face that definitive big dog of Kentucky or Ohio football (Elder, Moeller, LaSalle, Highlands) that they’ve seen in recent Septembers.
Now that an athletic opponent has put them in their place, history tells us the Cards will get back to work and be just fine.
More depth in GCHS backfield
Great Crossing has a new offensive weapon that it hopes to further unleash on the other side of its bye week.
Caleb Griggs, a state meet point-scoring hurdler and sprinter for the Scott County track and field team last spring, made his GCHS football debut an impressive one Friday night.
He scored the only touchdown in a 35-6 loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar, one that saw the Warhawks give up only two touchdowns in the final three quarters.
Griggs finished with 50 of GC’s 74 net yards, and when combined with the recent return of Levi Whalen, he gives the Warhawks a one-two punch they lacked at the start of the season.
Kalib Perry (10 total tackles) and Trent Allen (nine) led Great Crossing’s strongest defensive performance of the season. The Warhawks contained the Bulldogs to 291 yards, almost identical to PLD’s average through five previous contests.
Ryle’s up
Scott County will be the only game in town Friday night, and it’ll be out of town, as the Cards travel north to Union for a date with Ryle.
The teams last met in the 2016 Class 6A regional finals, when Glenn Covington picked off Tanner Morgan (now the starter at the University of Minnesota) at the goal line to preserve a wild, 42-40 win.
Ryle comes in at a modest 3-3, but SC is the continuation of a brutal schedule for the Raiders. Their three losses are Elder, Covington Catholic and Highlands. The latter two teams, like SC, are among the top six in 5A, with Cov Cath ranked No. 1 in the most recent Associated Press poll.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.