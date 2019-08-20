When recent Scott County High School graduate Harley Wagoner took a recent congratulatory call from Mark Walls of the Tyler Hicks Memorial Scholarship committee, she respectfully tried to confirm if Walls had his notes in order.
“I was just speechless when he told me,” Wagoner recalled. “I had tears coming in my eyes. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, are you sure you’re calling the right person? Harley Wagoner?’ It just feels so good to be recognized as one of those student athletes from the 2019 graduating class.”
From one of SCHS’ most decorated, athletic senior classes in history — at least seven have signed an NCAA Division I scholarship — Wagoner was selected as the sixth winner of the $10,000 award in honor of the late Cardinals’ basketball standout.
Classroom performance, citizenship and leadership are equal to athletic prowess in the criteria, so Wagoner, captain of the dance team and now a college softball player, can rest assured she belongs.
Wagoner weaved a grade point average within less than two-hundredths of 4.0 while balancing her multiple sports.
She moved in last week at Asbury University to continue sports and studies. The scholarship will pay $2,500 each undergraduate year to defray her family’s costs.
“The scholarship is way more than the money it gives,” Wagoner said. “There are so many student-athletes in our graduating class that are so deserving of this scholarship. They’re so hard-working, and they’re determined. They have all the characteristics that an athlete should have.”
Applicants had to submit their own essay and other materials in addition to a teacher’s recommendation.
Wagoner, daughter of Mike and Lori, sealed the envelopes and felt a strong sense of accomplishment, but she wasn’t holding her breath.
“I remember finishing up this scholarship application, and I told my mom, ‘I worked so hard on this one, but I don’t expect to get it at all, because there are so many of us,’” she said.
While playing travel softball for longtime coach Bill Long, Wagoner batted above .400 with 12 home runs as a senior.
Her school commitments included a co-op job at the middle school. There, she frequently interacted with Tyler’s father, Billy, who retired in March after 25 years as SCHS boys’ basketball coach.
Wagoner said it opened her eyes to what simple leadership qualities mean to a community.
“We all see Billy coaching at all the public games and stuff. I had a chance to see him always coming in and getting students’ work for them,” Wagoner said. “He was just always in there with a smile on his face, talking to people. He just lit up the room.
“I was sitting here thinking that’s what it’s about. You see them out on the court or the field doing their job, but that’s the biggest job of all, who you are outside of that, and how you treat other people and how you’re the teammate to your teammates, and just a person that anyone can go to,”
Tyler Hicks held that reputation at every mile post in his brief life — first as point guard on a Sweet 16 team for his dad, then as a University of Kentucky graduate, and finally as a lieutenant in the United States Amy until his death at age 27 in a highway crash.
The award to honor his name and the young people in Scott County who share his strength of character has been around long enough to celebrate its first two graduates.
Halee Hudson (University of Louisville track and field) and Clarien Washington (Asbury basketball) gave updates about that achievement to the banquet attendees Saturday night.
Hudson dressed in the sash and gown she was supposed to wear at graduation.
“I was off competing at (the Atlantic Coast Conference championship), so I guess this counts as my walk,” Hudson said.
An injury took away two years of Hudson’s career as a thrower but actually gave her a new lease on life, as she compensated by switching from javelin to hammer throw. She plans to take advantage of those medical redshirt years while competing as a graduate student.
“It goes to show that God can always have another plan,” she said.
Washington noted that his college basketball claim to fame was being part of a resounding preseason loss to UK at Rupp Arena.
He earned several academic awards, although he was reluctant to boast about them.
“I walked across the stage,” Washington said. “That’s all that matters.”
Last year’s winner, softball standout Princess Valencia, explained her decision to leave Morehead State and join the Western Kentucky University program this year.
“At Scott County, I was accustomed to having coaches who would push me. I needed to be pushed, and I wasn’t getting that,” Valencia said. “So I put myself in the transfer portal, which is even more scary than the recruiting process, because it’s either I get picked up, or I find a way to pay for my own education.”
In addition to the traditional barbecue dinner and musical entertainment, UK men’s basketball legend Kenny Walker and Danville journalist Larry Vaught held a round-table discussion.
Walker was best known in the NBA for winning the 1989 all-star slam dunk contest two days after his father’s death. With the Wildcats from 1983 to 1986, he scored more than 2,000 points but was part of a team that fell just shy of its national championship dreams under Joe B. Hall and Eddie Sutton.
His sophomore squad lost to eventual champs Georgetown University after shooting a dreadful 3-for-33 in the second half of a national semifinal game.
“That Georgetown team was led by a guy named Patrick Ewing, who went No. 1 overall in the draft to the New York Knicks,” Walker said. “And when it was my turn, I got picked by … the New York Knicks. How many times do you think I had to hear it from Patrick about that game?”
