Rising senior Sam Ubellacker of Georgetown, a Scott County High School product, became the second student-athlete in the history of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology swimming and diving program to qualify for the Olympic Trials.
Ubellacker posted a time of 23.13 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle while swimming unattached in the 2019 Los Angeles Invitational at the University of Southern California earlier this month.
The seven-time NCAA All-American's time was six one-hundredths of a second under the target time.
He finished sixth overall in the field of 39 swimmers and was one of seven swimmers to make the Olympic trial cut.
Once he graduates from MIT next June, Ubellacker will be in line to compete in the trials, which will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 21-28, 2020.
The 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9 in Tokyo.
Ubellacker joins his brother, Wyatt, as the other United States Olympic Trials qualifier in MIT swimming history. Wyatt swam the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle back in 2012.
In 2018-19 alone, Sam Ubellacker was a five-time NCAA All-American, a four-time conference champion, a six-time NEWMAC All-Conference honoree and was named as the conference athlete of the week individually or as part of a relay six times.