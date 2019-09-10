Another career day for Scott County High School’s Tyler Walker highlighted Saturday morning’s Tates Creek Bluegrass Cross Country Invitational at Masterson Station in Lexington.
Walker, a junior, led a significant portion of the race over his closest local rival, Frederick Douglass sophomore Levi Streeval, before finishing second with a best-ever time of 15:55.77 in the 5,000-meter jaunt.
Streeval rallied to win in 15:46.21. He and Walker were the only two runners under the 16-minute mark.
The girls’ race provided another top-10 showcase for Erin Luckett of Scott County and Ava Plumb of Great Crossing.
Two weeks ago, at Bourbon County, it was Plumb prevailing in the head-to-head battle. Luckett fought back this time to finish ninth in 20:36.16, one spot of Plumb (20:52.67).
A total of 226 boys and 151 girls entered the varsity races at the festival.
Great Crossing scored team bragging rights on each side of the ledger. The Lady Warhawks finished 12th of 18 teams with 296 points, with the Lady Cards 16th at 437. The GC boys were 16th of 27 schools with 429, checking in seven spots ahead of SC (626).
Plumb led a pack for the Great Crossing girls that included Luka Brown (35th, 22:15.63), Annalee Griffith (54th, 23:01.55), Grace Leach (116th, 26:29.09) and Lindsey Barber (123rd, 27:10.03).
SC’s team score included finishes by Emily Spencer (115th, 26:27.94), Chloe Hinton (128th, 27:27.01), Katelin Wilkinson (139th, 29:18.70) and Sophia Vetter-Ryan (147th, 31:16.26).
Eaton (Ohio) and Nolensville (Tennessee) finished one-two in the girls’ race with 51 and 95 points, respectively. Woodford County was the top Kentucky school in third with 115.
Auldyn Plant of Nolensville won the girls’ run with a time of 19:09.40.
Kaidyn Johnson led the Great Crossing boys in 40th place at a 17:47.18 clip. Carter Russell (55th, 18:12.20), Jake Swicegood (84th, 18:50.21), Nolan Cash (129th, 19:48.75) and Will Barrett (143rd, 20:03.79) completed the Warhawks’ scoring quintet.
After Walker for the Cardinals, it was a pack of Braydon Stephenson (147th, 20:09.28), Austin Holt (155th, 20:11.78), Parker Risher (208th, 23:467.46) and Corey Caudill (219th, 27:45.63).
Conner won the boys’ team sweepstakes by a 56-75 margin over Eaton.
Scott County Schools and St. John Catholic School will host the 10th annual Double S Stampede this Saturday. The boys’ varsity race begins at 9 a.m., followed the girls at 9:40 a.m. at Scott County Park.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.