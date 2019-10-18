No gloves. No fences. No endless computer analysis.
Ward Hall Preservation Foundation will pay homage to the origins of America's pastime Saturday afternoon, but that base ball (space between words intentional” exhibition won't bear much resemblance to the upcoming World Series on your television.
The 10th annual Ward Hall Vintage Base Ball Day, with participants in period costume and playing by the rules as they prevailed a century-and-a-half ago, is slated for 1 p.m. on the grounds at 1782 Frankfort Road.
Blackbottom Nine of Hamilton, Ohio, will take on their in-state rival Tippecanoe Canal Jumpers in the late-season game, one designed to educate fans about the sport's basic beginnings.
“Our games closely follow the traditions and values of the time when base ball was developed a means of entertainment and exercise,” reads the overview on Blackbottom Nine's Facebook page. “Our ballists play in accurately-recreated uniforms, with equipment made only to the standards of the period. We utilize the rules, customs and terminology of base ball's earliest days, creating an education, historic and fun environment that anyone can enjoy.”
By vintage rules, all plays are made with bare hands. The rudimentary bat does not have a knob at the end of its handle.
“Yes, sometimes it does sting,” the Blackbottom description continues. “You will also see clubs playing in long pants and long sleeve shirts.”
According to the Vintage Base Ball Association, close to 400 teams are active across the country.
Last year's Ward Hall contest was canceled due to inclement weather.
Admission to the game is $5 for ages 14 and up, $3 for ages 7 to 13, and free for 6 and under. Additionally, any player in a Little League jersey will be admitted free.