The Georgetown College women’s basketball team briefly went its separate ways to celebrate Thanksgiving with family before reuniting for a weekend tournament at Thomas More.
Madison Darnell made everyone’s turkey taste better with one flick of the wrist at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym on Tuesday evening.
The sophomore’s 12-foot jumper from just shy of the left baseline bounced off the front of the rim, hovered for a fluttering heartbeat or two, then dropped through the cylinder with six-tenths of a second remaining to give GC a crucial and improbable 65-64 win over Indiana University Southeast.
Darnell finished with a team-high 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting for Georgetown (6-4), which had lost four of its previous five games, including final margins of one, three and six points.
“We needed it bad, just like mentally,” Darnell said. “It was a big win, especially a comeback win like that.”
IUSE (7-3) led by 13 points after a hot-shooting first half and staved off one rally by GC to reestablish a 59-48 cushion going into the fourth quarter.
Eleven consecutive points tied it for the Tigers and set up a back-and-forth battle down the stretch.
Darnell’s game-winner was redemption after she missed a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock with the Tigers up by a point. Josie Woods tied up GC’s Olivia Bowling on the rebound, and the held ball went Southeast’s way.
Hannah Coleman then delivered a running baby hook to put the Grenadiers in front with 13 seconds remaining.
Southeast had two fouls to give and used both on Georgetown’s final possession, prompting the Tigers to make a subtle strategic change. What never wavered was the plan to put the final shot in Darnell’s hands
“I think they were thrown off because we did the same two things in a row,” she said. “Then we switched it up and a ran a play that was kind of chaotic, but it ended up working. (The shot had) just the right spin.”
“We were trying to get her to attack the rack,” GC coach James Jackson said. “We wanted her to attack the possession before, and pulled up, but that happens sometimes. I was just glad to see it go through for her.”
Darnell and Lauren Boblitt (12 points, seven rebounds, four blocked shots) dominated the second half for the Tigers. Boblitt’s second-chance basket pulled GC even at 59. Her next offensive rebound led to a Darnell bucket that tied it at 61.
Prior to that, IU Southeast had owned the lead since Ariana Sandefur’s 3-pointer made it 9-8 with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter.
“Team effort,” Jackson said. “Fought, fought, fought and found a way to win. Sometimes you’ve just got to find a way.”
Woods hit one free throw to give the Grenadiers a 62-61 advantage with 2:25 left. Eighteen seconds later, Georgetown’s elusive, night-long quest for the lead struck gold when Darnell followed a miss by Whitney O’Mara.
“Sometimes it just takes one momentum play to get going, and then it’s easier to talk and move, Darnell said. “The crowd was really good. They were good and loud today, and it’s easier to get going with that.”
Southeast sapped that energy by shooting a blistering 59 percent in the first half, growing its lead to 18 points midway through the second period.
Lauren Lambdin landed all three of her 3-point attempts and score 12 of her game-high 15 points in the first half, staking the Grenadiers to a 42-29 halftime lead.
GC flipped the script after intermission, forcing Southeast to miss 23 of its 30 shots. It was simple as being more active and playing harder, according to the Tigers’ third-year coach.
“You’ve got to guard, got to do the little things the right way, and we did that the second half,” Jackson said. “We just played harder and got out of our zone. We let them get too many clean looks early in the first half out of our zone, and when it opens up early, it usually stays that way. Thankfully we found a way to close it off.”
Boblitt piled up six points during a 12-1 run that sliced Georgetown’s gap to 46-44. She also led the one-and-done lockdown on the defensive end.
“I don’t even know. Things just started falling for us,” Darnell said. “It was easier for us to get going. Lauren came up big with a few key offensive rebounds and put-backs that got us going.”
“Blocks and boards,” Jackson added. “It created extra possessions for us that we had to have.”
The Grenadiers closed that quarter with a 13-4 turnaround after the media timeout, restoring the double-digit advantage.
GC’s game-tying flourish featured an O’Mara 3-point play, two Boblitt cash-ins via the offensive glass, and baskets by Darnell and Kennedy Flynn.
Flynn and O’Mara matched Boblitt’s dozen points for the Tigers, who have endured a start to the season more challenging than last year’s 15-game winning streak but perhaps one with greater long-term benefits.
“It definitely prepared us more mentally and for the physicality of the conference,” Darnell said. “Being 15-0, I feel like there was a lot of pressure on us last year.”
GC didn’t have much time to digest dinner before taking on Miami University-Hamilton on Friday and Ohio-Chillicothe the next afternoon in Crestview Hills.
Conference play tips off next Thursday at home against University of the Cumberlands.
“It’s huge, because you always want to go into break with a win, and (IU Southeast is) good,” Jackson said. “They’ve beaten some good teams, and they’ve got an experienced team. We were in a bloodbath with them last year. I just want to see one step forward each time.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.