With a basket in the final minute of Thursday night’s home game against Thomas more University, fifth-year senior Kennedy Flynn scored the 1,000th point of her career for the Georgetown College women’s basketball team.
Flynn bounced back to play this season as a medical redshirt after she sustained a season-ending knee injury one game into the 2018-19 campaign.
She is the first member of the women’s program to join the exclusive club at GC since 2016.
GC lost 83-51 to the Saints at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym. Flynn had five points on the evening.
Madison Darnell led Georgetown with 11 points. Lauren Boblitt had nine points and Alexis Stapleton eight for the Tigers, who dropped to 13-11 overall and 4-7 in the Mid-South Conference.
Emily Schultz, also a 1,000-point scorer, had 20 to lead Thomas More (17-7, 6-5). Zoie Barth added 18 points and Courtney Hurst 13 for the Saints.