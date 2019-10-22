It's hard to imagine a women's basketball team coming off 21 wins and an NAIA tournament berth, armed with nine players who've seen time in the starting lineup, flying under the radar.
Sleeper status is even more difficult to understand when you blend in the school's deepest and tallest recruiting class.
That's life in the loaded Mid-South Conference, in which those slightly overlooked Georgetown College Tigers were one of five teams invited to the national showcase last March in Montana. Oh, and by the way, the league merely added NCAA Division III champion Thomas More to the mix.
Everything's just fine with the Tigers, who are thrilled to be part of that conversation after five seasons of spinning the wheels, and highly motivated for what's to come.
“It was really exciting to get to go to the national tournament. We all were extremely excited. It was a super cool experience. We didn't necessarily do as well basketball-wise as we would have liked to, but getting that experience of going there is important,” junior guard Hailey Ison said. “This year we're really excited to build on that, and not only get to the national tournament but make noise there, and also make a lot of noise in the conference.”
The new season tips off inside Davis-Reid Alumni Gym at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night against Oakwood University.
GC put itself back on the map with a record 15-0 start in 2018-19's first semester. It was the nearly the number of games the Tigers had won in two preceding eight-win seasons, combined.
The law of averages and that heavyweight league slate caught up with the Tigers, but the once-cavernous gap clearly closed. Two signature wins — a home victory over then-No. 7 Shawnee State, and a triumph over Pikeville in the quarterfinals of the MSC tournament, ultimately punched Georgetown's at-large ticket to the 32-team nationals.
“A couple years before that we didn't win many games, so just being to come in and immediately get some wins, and several in a row, it was extremely important for us to build that confidence that we are good and that we can do well in the conference,” Ison said. “The Mid-South is extremely competitive, so we needed that confidence.
“I think experience was a big part of that. Confidence was a big thing for us, just knowing that pretty much every game we played in the conference was going to be very competitive. It was going to be close. We didn't have games where we could slack. Just building a winning culture was definitely important.”
Mid-South's grind prepared the Tigers splendidly for nationals, they pushed eventual champion Montana Western for a spell before fading to an 89-69 defeat. It was the program's first taste of that environment in five years.
“You've got to get a taste of it first, and we did,” third-year coach James Jackson said. “Once you know what it takes, then you know what you've got to work to do every single day. That's what we've continued to do.”
Georgetown has all the building blocks to take another step forward, beginning with the return of last season's two leading scorers, Ison (10.8 points per game) and sophomore point guard Madison Darnell (10.6, plus a team-high 75 assists).
Jackson also welcomes back the Tigers' most explosive 3-point shooter, Alexis Stapleton (9.2. ppg, 56 threes) and their toughest defender and rebounder, Malaka Frank (7.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 61 steals).
“I'm pretty excited about what we've got coming back and what we've got coming in, I can't be happier with the way things are going, the way the girls are working,” Jackson said. “We've got a great group. We've got talent, We've got skill. We've got length and athleticism. I'm going to turn them loose and let them play.”
Other key pieces to the puzzle include a proven post player in Raegan Williams (8.5 rpg, 4.8 rpg) and two transfers, Whitney O'Mara and Olivia Bowling, whose roles should increase now that they've had a year to grow within the Tigers' system. Michaela Kennedy supplies more experience and the ability to hit from the perimeter in bunches.
GC also gets back veteran guards Kennedy Flynn and Markizjah Mimms, held to a total of seven games last season due to injuries. Fifth-year Flynn joins Frank and Bowling as the only seniors on the Georgetown roster.
“She's been through the ups and downs and seen both sides of it. She started the couple of games she was healthy last year for us,” Jackson said of Flynn. “She adds scoring. She adds that dynamic factor that you have to have. She adds that experience of knowing what both sides of the coin look like, so she can teach our kids, 'Hey, this what we've got to do to go to the next level,' so I'm hoping she has another breakout year.”
The veterans will have the opportunity to lead a list of newcomers that is long in multiple senses of the word.
Added in recruiting: 6-foot-1 Lauren Boblitt, 5-10 Kallie Sheron, 5-11 Maddie Burcham and 6-0 Jaylnn Landversicht, All are freshmen except Landversicht, who played one year at NCAA Division I Tennessee-Martin).
“Just being here for a while, this will be my third year under Coach Jackson, so I have an idea of how he wants to run things,” Ison said. “That gives me an opportunity to make that transition a little easier for the girls that are coming in, whether that be from a higher level or the high school level.”
Jackson said last year's postseason experience will be invaluable.
“Huge, because you go out there and you've got freshmen, sophomores playing big roles, and you compete with the team who wins it all for essentially two-and-a-half quarters,” the coach said. “(Montana Western was) the best team I saw, and to be able to compete with them for a little bit and to understand what it takes, and to have some validity to things we've been teaching, it was huge. I hope it just keeps getting bigger and bigger for us.”
It's a tall order, of course. GC was forecast fifth out of nine teams in the Mid-South preseason poll.
The Tigers will have to hurdle Campbellsville (33-3 overall, 14-0 conference last season), Shawnee State (25-10, 9-5), Lindsey Wilson (23-11, 9-5) and Thomas More (32-0 in D3).
Pikeville (20-12), Life (18-11), Cumberlands (14-17) and Cumberland (Tennessee) (7-20) round out the rugged roster.
“They all have experience, and they have a boatload of it. They have very good systems in place,” Jackson said of the top four. “You've got to get talent, you've got to get length and athleticism, and you've got to get experience playing against them. You knock one brick down at a time, and once they start falling, hopefully you keep knocking them down.”
GC women’s basketball
ROSTER
00 Terri Abram, 5-7 So. G
1 Madison Darnell, 5-11 So. G
2 Olivia Bowling, 5-9 Sr. G
3 Kennedy Flynn, 5-4 Sr. G
5 Lauren Boblitt, 6-1 Fr. F
10 Whitney O’Mara, 5-10 Jr. F
12 Markizjah Mimms, 5-6 Jr.
13 Kallie Sheron, 5-10 Fr. F
14 Nykea Ikeard 5-9 Fr. G
15 Maddie Burcham 5-11 Fr. G
20 Jalynn Landversicht, 6-0 So. F
21 Hailey Ison, 5-8 Jr. F
22 Michaela Kennedy, 5-7 Jr. G
24 Malaka Frank, 5-10 Sr. F
31 Raegan Williams, 5-11 Jr. F
32 Cindy Lin, 5-7 So. F
33 Grace Bartley, 5-9 Fr. G
45 Alexis Stapleton, 5-7 So. G
SCHEDULE
Oct. 22 vs. Oakwood, 7:30
Oct. 25 at Voorhees, 6:00
Oct. 26 at Morris, 2:00
Oct. 29 vs. Brescia, 6:00
Nov. 4 at Murray State (exhib.), 6:00
Nov. 8 at Brewton-Parker, 7:00
Nov. 9 at Faulkner, 5:00
Nov. 13 at Midway, 7:30
Nov. 21 at Kentucky State, TBA
Nov. 23 Alice Lloyd, 2:00
Nov. 26 Indiana Southeast, 6:00
Nov. 29-30 Thomas More tourney
Dec. 6 Cumberlands, 6:00
Dec. 12 at Fisk 7:30
Jan. 4 Pikeville, 2:00
Jan. 6 at Shawnee State, 6:00
Jan. 9 at Thomas More, 6:00
Jan. 16 at Life, 6:00
Jan. 18 Cumberland, 2:00
Jan. 23 at Campbellsville, 6:00
Jan. 25 Lindsey Wilson, 2:00
Jan. 30 Shawnee State, 6:00
Feb. 1 at Pikeville, 2:00
Feb. 6 Thomas More, 6:00
Feb. 13 at Cumberlands, 6:00
Feb. 20 at Lindsey Wilson, 7:00
Feb. 22 vs. Campbellsville, 2:00
Feb. 27 at Cumberland, 7:00
Feb. 29 vs. Life, 2:00
Mar. 6-9 Mid-South tournament
Mar. 18-24 NAIA tournament
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.