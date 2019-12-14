Georgetown College women's basketball looked at its first-semester schedule, saw 10 ganes away from the toasty confines of Davis-Reid Alumni Gym, and was aware it probably wouldn't replicate last year's 15-game winning streak to start the season.
A double-digit win total provides a great foundation, though, for what the Tigers hope will be a second straight appearance in the NAIA tournament. GC reached that milestone Thursday night in its final game before Christmas, a 73-46 victory over Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Alexis Stapleton sank five of eight 3-point tries on her way to a game-high 17 points for Georgetown (10-4), which won't see the court again until Saturday, Jan. 4, in a Mid-South Conference home date with the University of Pikeville.
GC's trademark balance was on full display aside from Stapleton's shooting showcase.
Lauren Boblitt led a fabulous night for the Tigers' freshman contingent with eight points and eight rebounds. Fellow first-years Kallie Sheron and Madde Burcham each served up seven points, supplemented by Burcham's four rebounds and four assists,
Michaela Kennedy and Raegan Williams also scored seven points apiece for Georgetown, while Hailey Ison supplied six.
Mya Allen fueled Fisk (2-12) with 16 points. Jayla Long contributed 10.
Georgetown owned substantial advantages in the rebound (40-29) and field goal percentage (55-28) categories. The Bulldogs were an icy 3-for-22 from 3-point range.
Stapleton buried half the Tigers' 10 threes. Williams, Burcham, Kennedy, Sheron and Olivia Bowling all joined the long-range act.
Fisk made a modest rally in the second quarter, trimming what was 16-6 deficit by a single point to 33-24 at the half.
GC notched a 19-9 advantage in the third period to put it out of reach. The Tigers topped 70 points for the ninth time in the season's opening half.
It was only the second all-time meeting between the two schools. GC also won the previous battle during the 2016-17 season.
Every remaining game on the Tigers' schedule is inside the Mid-South Conference.
Men stay unanimous No. 1: Georgetown College men’s basketball remained No. 1 in the NAIA men’s basketball poll this week.
The defending national champion Tigers (10-0) topped the preseason coaches’ poll and have received all nine first-place votes in both regular-season rankings.
Second and third place stayed locked in, as well, with The Master’s (Calif.) No. 2 and Mid-America Christian (Okla.) No. 3.
Pikeville moved up a spot to No. 4, with William Penn (Iowa) also hiking up one position to No. 5.
GC and UPike will meet Saturday, Jan. 4, when Mid-South Conference play resumes at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym following the Christmas break.
The Tigers won 91-76 in their MSC opener Dec. 5 against University of the Cumberlands.
Friday night was Georgetown’s final game of the fall semester, against Ohio–Chillicothe. It was not complete at press time.
This is the 20th time in school history that three-time national champion GC has been ranked No. 1.
That trails only former NAIA member Mountain State (West Virginia) and Robert Morris (Illinois) in the history of the poll.
Pikeville possesses the bragging rights of longest current streak in the top 25 at a whopping 77 consecutive polls.
No. 19 Lindsey Wilson is the third and final Mid-South team represented in the current top 25, although Life (Georgia), Cumberlands and Thomas More also received votes.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.