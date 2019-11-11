With one fall-from-ahead loss and a comeback it couldn’t quite complete, the Georgetown College women’s basketball team experienced a frustrating weekend at the Southern States Shootout in Montgomery, Alabama.
GC let a long-standing lead slip away in the fourth quarter of a 71-65 loss to Brewton-Parker (Georgia) on Friday night.
The next evening, after rallying from a 19-point deficit in the third quarter to grab a late lead over host Faulkner, two looks at the potential game-winner missed the mark in a 72-71 defeat.
Kennedy Flynn led all scorers with 24 points for Georgetown (4-2) against Brewton-Parker. Alexis Stapleton finished with 14, including three 3-pointers.
Joy Hadley bolstered the Barons with 16 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots. In what was a troublesome issue for GC all weekend, Brewton-Parker owned a 50-30 advantage on the glass.
Eden Duckworth (12), Keiara Williams (11) and Ni’Denicka Rainey (10) completed the double-digit scoring parade for the Barons.
A lengthy fourth-quarter scoring drought was Georgetown’s undoing.
The Tigers led by seven points to start the final chapter but went without any offense from Hailey Ison’s basket at the 9:03 mark until Flynn hit a free throw with 2:53 left.
Brewton-Parker closed the game with a 9-4 run.
Flynn and Stapleton went a combined 14-for-24 in the game. The remainder of Georgetown’s roster was 11-for-42.
Madison Darnell scored nine of her game-high 20 points to trigger GC’s fourth-quarter comeback against Faulkner. Darnell also tore down 13 rebounds to top that category, but it didn’t stop the Eagles (5-1) from enjoying a substantial 45-33 edge.
Georgetown again struggled from the field, shooting 34.7 percent. Flynn added 15 points for the Tigers, with Lauren Boblitt adding 12.
Micala Fisanick led the Eagles with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ryann Sylvester furnished 14 points. Ashlyn Adkins combined 13 points with five assists.
Megan Wilkinson’s 3-pointer made it 55-36 with 3:03 remaining in the third.
Georgetown fought back with a 9-0 run to finish the period on two Ison free throws, a Flynn basket, and five consecutive points from Darnell, including a 3-pointer.
Flynn’s basket from Boblitt put the Tigers on top, and there were four ties down the stretch before Boblitt’s bucket gave GC a 71-70 lead. Angela Grant answered, providing what was ultimately the game-winner with 10 seconds left.
The rim was unkind to both Ison and Darnell as time expired.
GC will try to get back on track when it makes the short trip to Midway University for a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday tip.
