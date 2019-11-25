Saturday's fourth-quarter struggles for Georgetown College women's basketball in an in-state showdown against Alice Lloyd College were a case study in sports psychology.
GC led by six points with six minutes remaining when Alice Lloyd's Hannah Kash landed awkwardly and suffered an apparent catastrophic ankle injury after a collision with the Tigers' Madison Darnell.
While the Tigers struggled mightily to finish the game, the Eagles, likely emboldened by a pep talk from Kash after medical personnel finished putting her lower right leg in a splint, seemed to galvanize around the gruesome twist of fate.
Alice Lloyd sank a series of clutch from beyond the 3-point stripe and the free-throw line, closing the game with a 17-8 run to escape Davis-Reid Alumni Gym with an emotional, 69-66 victory.
“You hate to see something like that happen to that young lady, and I hope she has a speedy recovery,” GC coach James Jackson said. “That's how it always happens. You have something that happens that changes the course of the game for one team or the other. They took advantage of it and rallied around it, and we didn't.”
With 10 points prior to her departure, Kash was one of four double-digit scorers for Alice Lloyd (5-3). Haley Hall led the Eagles with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Ali May and Katie Moore added 11 points apiece.
Moore drained three 3-pointers on the afternoon, while May went 5-for-5 from the line to break the final tie and allow Alice Lloyd to pull away over the final 2:06.
It was sweet revenge for the Eagles and a sour turn for the Tigers, who won 75-72 on the road in Pippa Passes during their 15-0 start a year ago.
“We won on the last defensive possession there,” Jackson said. “We still don't have that mentality of we get everybody's best shot. We don't understand and appreciate that, and it just takes time to develop that mentality.”
GC (5-4) exhibited uncommon balance, with 10 players scoring five or more points and nine different Tigers nailing a 3-pointer.
Nobody caught fire and scored in bunches, however. Kennedy Flynn and Hailey Ison finished with a team-high eight points each. Darnell and Olivia Bowling each combined seven points with eight rebounds.
Darnell was visibly shaken by the game-changing play, which actually resulted a loose-ball foul against Kash after two got tangled up while chasing a missed shot by Hall.
Groans from the spectators closest to the play and the injured player's haunting screams of pain were telltale signs that it wasn't a run-of-the-mill ailment.
GC teammates put an arm around Darnell's shoulder as she fought back tears. At one point, Jackson took the sophomore’s hand and explained that there was nothing she could have done to prevent Kash's injury,
“That's how good of a kid Madison is that it affects her when something like that happens,” Jackson said. “It's just a basketball play. Sometimes that happens unfortunately. You try to gather back and go on, and they got it done.”
Alice Lloyd's Jayla Spurlock (nine points, eight rebounds) scored first when the game resumed after about a 15-minute delay.
Bowling answered, but GC then went into a cold snap that coincided with a 7-0 Alice Lloyd run. Spurlock's 3-pointer vaulted the Eagles to a 61-60 lead with 3:32 left.
One-make, one-miss scenarios from the foul line haunted GC down the stretch. The Tigers pulled even at 61 and 63 in two such instances but paid dearly for the inability to reclaim the lead.
Alice Lloyd went 10-for-11 from the line in the fourth quarter, while five of Georgetown's 10 tries found an unkind rim.
“We've got to make layups and make our free throws. That's the bottom line,” Jackson said “We do that and the offense takes care of itself. I thought our defense did some good things, but we also have to finish and convert, and we didn't do that tonight.”
May made all three of her attempts after a foul in the act of shooting from long range to establish a 66-63 cushion for the Eagles. GC missed its next shot, and May finished the next Alice Lloyd possession with two more from the line.
Darnell drained a 3-pointer — the teams combined for 21 on the day — to make it a two-point game once more with 1:07 to go.
Each team missed before Hall earned a trip to the line with nine seconds remaining. She made the first attempt. Georgetown's strategy of calling timeout to freeze the shooter worked when she missed the second, and Darnell dragged down the board to give GC a chance for the tie.
Two passes out of a set play failed to generate a good look, though, and Whitney O'Mara's catch-and-shoot heave at the horn was off the mark.
Jackson credited Alice Lloyd's impact players for stepping up after the scary interlude. They caught fire before that, too, sinking four of five from 3-point range in a back-and-forth stretch of the third quarter to prevent GC from pulling away.
“Some of them you pat 'em on the back and you move on. Some of them, yeah, maybe we gave a little bit too much space,” Jackson said. “You do the job scouting. May, she's a shooter, and we knew that and gave her too much room. Moore, she's hit four on the year and she hit three tonight, so sometimes that happens. You have to be a little more cognizant of the scouting report and be able to make adjustments in the game, We did that some times and didn't do it others.”
Lauren Boblitt opened the game with a 3-pointer for Georgetown, but the Tigers went into an offensive funk for a majority of the first period. Twin threes by May and Hall, sandwiched around a pair of free throws by Bailee Brainerd, gave Alice Lloyd a 13-4 lead out of the gate.
Kallie Sheron's bucket with 1:30 remaining broke a 5 1/2-minute drought for the Tigers, who trailed 17-11 at the first checkpoint.
GC sputtered out of the gate after a convincing second-half performance in a road win at NCAA Division II Kentucky State on Thursday night.
“We can't let that be an excuse. That's part of the growth process where we've got to take challenges head on,” Jackson said. “We've done some good things, and we've done some things we need to be better at, but we will get there.“
Bowling's 3-pointer triggered an 18-6 GC run in the second stanza. Raegan Williams also hit from deep.
Ison tied the game at 24 with 4:59 remaining in the half, and Alexis Stapleton's hoop put GC on top. Michaela Kennedy continued the commotion with a 3-pointer to make it a five-point lead, but Alice Lloyd countered with consecutive threes from Shelby Davis and May for a 32-31 halftime edge.
Boblitt's second 3-pointer briefly restored the Tigers' roar out of the locker room.
Kash and Hall caught fire and propelled Alice Lloyd back in front, 47-41, with 4:34 to go in the third. Georgetown fashioned the next 14 points to take apparent command. Maddie Burcham and Sheron buried back-to-back 3-pointers before Flynn's steal and layup to end the third.
O'Mara started the fourth with a trifecta, and Flynn twice gave GC its largest lead of eight prior to the whirlwind finish.
GC hosts Indiana University Southeast on Tuesday night ahead of its brief Thanksgiving recess.
“It doesn't get any easier,” Jackson said. “You've got to be locked in and ready to pay attention. We've struggled with quick turnarounds, and you can't do that.”
Bowling and Ison each scored 11 points to key the 57-48 win at Kentucky State. Raegan Williams added seven points and seven rebounds, while Darnell and Flynn each scored six. GC led by as many as 16 in the neighboring schools' first meeting since the 2015-16 season.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.