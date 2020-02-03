Hailey Ison had a perfect Saturday afternoon off the bench for Georgetown College women’s basketball — 5-for-5 from the field and 7-of-7 at the line for a team-high 17 points — to help the Tigers take an 83-72 win at University of Pikeville.
Madison Darnell added 16 points and Michaela Kennedy 10 for GC (13-10 overall, 4-6 Mid-South Conference), which snapped a three-game losing streak against all nationally ranked opponents.
Kayla Mullins poured in 21 points to lead Pikeville (14-10, 4-6).
GC sank 28 of 30 free throws. It used a 24-11 gain in the third period to pull away.
