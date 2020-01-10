Thursday was a forgettable night for the Georgetown College women’s basketball team, which absorbed its second consecutive road loss in the Mid-South Conference with an 87-55 decision against Thomas More University in Crestview Hills.
Thomas More (12-5) enjoyed an undefeated, national championship season in its 2018-19 farewell to NCAA Division III.
The Saints struggled to gain a foothold against some heavier hitters in arguably NAIA’s deepest conference, losing its first three Mid-South contests.
They were a buzz saw, however, against the Tigers, who never recovered from a sputtering start.
TMU (12-5, 1-3) hit a bucket at the buzzer of the first quarter for a double-digit lead and never looked back.
It was 22-9 after one. The Saints shot 50 percent (8-of-16) from the field, including 71.4 percent (5-of-7) from the behind the three-point arc in the opening quarter.
Thomas More didn’t slow down in the second period, out-scoring the Tigers 23-12 in the second quarter to extend the lead to 45-21 at halftime. The Saints connected on 9-of-17 field goals for 52.9 percent in the taht stanza, making four of nine from deep.
Senior guard Kaela Saner led Thomas More in the opening half with 14 points. Emily Schultz added nine points and five rebounds.
Junior guard Briana McNutt added eight points.
The Tigers (11-6, 2-2) started to find a rhythm and clicked in the second half, but could not stop TMU's shooters.
The Saints had a 23-16 scoring advantage in the third period to increase the lead to 68-37. Thomas More extended the lead to as many 37 points in the fourth quarter.
First-year guard Zoie Barth tallied nine points in the half. McNutt added seven. Schultz led the team in the second half with 10 points and five rebounds.
Thomas More had three scorers in double digits, led by senior Schultz's 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Saner finished with 17 points, three steals, two steals and four rebounds. McNutt added 15 points, four assists, three steals and four assists. Barth had nine points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals.
Kennedy Flynn and Whitney O'Mara paced the Tigers with 15 points each, while the Saints were able to hold GC’s leading scorer, Madison Darnell, to just two points.
Georgetown was without the services of senior guard Olivia Bowling on the evening.
The Tigers are back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they finish up this road swing in Marietta, Georgia, against Life University.