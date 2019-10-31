Georgetown women's basketball is off to another undefeated start with four consecutive wins after last season's out-of-nowhere 15-0 launch.
Expectations now are higher, but the Tigers are younger, which explains coach James Jackson's standard joke about growing gray hair after Tuesday night's 75-53 victory over in-state, non-conference challenger Brescia University.
“We're young. I'm going to have to remind my staff, my kids, especially myself, that we're young,” Jackson said. “We are way young, and that's OK. It's a good thing. We're going to get better and better every day.”
GC (4-0) let Brescia (0-2) hang around until the final two minutes of the second quarter, when it fattened a four-point lead to 37-27 at halftime prior to a third-period clinic at both ends of the floor.
Alexis Stapleton scored eight of her game-high 13 points in the third quarter, highlighting the Tigers' 27-6 getaway to a 64-33 advantage.
“That was the result of intensity defensively, creating some turnovers that led to easy breaks,” Jackson said. “Actually executing some more offensively. The simple things that you have to teach a young team to do.”
Balance was a buzzword during the Tigers' renaissance last fall and winter, and they continue to spread the wealth. Kennedy Flynn added 11 points along with Hailey Ison's 10 points and eight rebounds.
Eleven different players got on the board for GC, with Raegan Williams and Terri Abram each adding eight points. In last week's opening run of three games in five nights, seven players averaged seven or more.
“We want it to be where the defense creates the offense, and that's just a by-product of having to teach the physicality and (the reality) that you're going to get everybody's best shot,” Jackson said.
Brescia already faced one Mid-South Conference power, Shawnee State University, in its opener, and didn't approach GC with any awe.
The Tigers never trailed, but their margin was a mere 20-16 after the opening period. Abram's two free throws with four seconds remaining stopped a 7-2 Bearcats' run.
Williams' two free throws gave GC its initial double-digit lead, 29-18, with 3:59 left in the half. Brescia scored the next seven, including a 3-pointer by Princess Holloway.
GC used its quickness to get to the basket on what was a lukewarm perimeter shooting night, but even those high-percentage shots wouldn't fall early.
“We turned it over a ton, and I think we missed 12 layups in the first half. Good looks, we just didn't convert, and when you convert it's a different story. From the get-go you're not in a dogfight at halftime,” Jackson said. “You miss layups and it just deflates. It's like the air goes out of the ball. You hear it, and you feel it, too. We've got to work on that. It's part of youth.”
Madison Darnell and Stapleton stemmed the tide with four consecutive free throws. Whitney O'Mara also cashed in a put-back, and a last-second bucket by Stapleton gave the Tigers a sense of control.
Georgetown picked up where it left off, with Flynn and Ison fueling the Tigers' transition game out of the locker room.
“Brescia went and played a heck of a team in Shawnee the other night. They came out here and it was a game for two-and-a-half quarters. You've got to learn to play all the time,” Jackson said. “And that's what we want, but we've got to be prepared for that. You've got to go through the growing pains, and that's just part of the process.”
The Tigers swept a pair of contests in South Carolina over the weekend, one much more challenging than the other.
Flynn's bank-shot, buzzer-beating three gave GC a 64-61 win after the Tigers gave away a double-digit lead Friday night at Voorhees. Madison Darnell scored 19 points to pace GC.
Georgetown took down Morris College, 75-51, on Saturday behind 16 from Flynn, 13 by Stapleton and a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds out of freshman Lauren Boblitt.
“They came here last year and we busted them pretty good, and people seem to forget that they went 20-12 last year. So we went and played at a 20-12 team's place, and they're going to get up for you,” Jackson said of Voorhees. “A lot can happen in a year. They've got their three best players back. They got a great ecruiting class. They're at home. People play better at home. We got their best shot, and we found a way to win. People forget we've got new players, new roles. We've got to find a way to win, and we did.”
Georgetown will pay its annual visit to an NCAA Division I environment when it travels to Murray State for an exhibition at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Kal Oakes