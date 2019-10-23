Kentucky's vast in-state recruiting trail has been kind to Georgetown College women's basketball and coach James Jackson over the past three summers.
Those reinforcements have put the program back on the NAIA map, and they helped generate some otherworldly numbers off the bench in Tuesday night's season opener at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
So-called reserves — and many have started more than a time or two in the past — amassed 73 points in the Tigers' 95-58 overpowering of Oakwood University from Huntsville, Alabama.
If you think the Mid-South Conference competition is tough, imagine for a minute what the in-house battles to be part of GC's regular rotation this winter are like.
“I told the girls yesterday that the starting lineup for today will be different this weekend down in South Carolina, because we need to experiment and see what our best rotations are,” Jackson said. “(The bench) gave us a spark, and that's a good thing. We got that out of them last year and just hope we can progress with it this year.”
Fourteen different players scored, led by a dozen points apiece from Raegan Williams, Terri Abram and Hailey Ison. Michaela Kennedy added 10 points and three steals.
Of that group, only Ison was on the court for the opening tap. Alexis Stapleton, Kallie Sheron and Lauren Boblitt each brought eight points off the bench. Boblitt and Sheron are true freshmen.
The Tigers exhibited both their youth and limitless potential against the Ambassadors, who were equal parts aggressive, physical and resilient, but out-matched.
“They're a whole new team, all freshmen, and they're going to be good. We get to see them next year down there. The score's not reflective of what it can be or what it could have been,” Jackson said.
“We've got a lot of things we need to clean up. Twenty-two turnovers, way too many. Fifteen turnovers, way too many. I love how much we got to the line, but we've still got to clean up some things that we can control.”
Alexis Boykin scored a game-high 13 points for Oakwood. Jayda Caldwell added 11 points and four steals, while Jolie Johnson coupled nine points with 11 rebounds.
Madison Darnell matched that total on the boards, one shy of her career best, and staked GC to a 52-47 advantage in the rebound category.
Georgetown never trailed after Jalynn Landversicht's 3-pointer and an Ison put-back to start the game. Oakwood's 13 turnovers fueled a 28-11 opening quarter, one that concluded with a deep bomb by Kennedy.
Williams opened with a 5-for-5 flourish, including a 3-pointer from the left corner that made it 37-16 with 7:12 remaining in the half. She only attempted 10 shots from beyond the arc last season but made six.
“She got hot and hit two, two, three. We've been working on it. She's got the green light any time,” Jackson said. “Raegan really lifted us up. She had 12 in the first half and went to war. It's just a matter of people getting confident and comfortable. We've got it there. It's just a matter of people actually going out and doing it.”
GC went a sporadic 9-for-34 from 3-point range but received at least one bomb from seven different sources. Kennedy and Boblitt were repeat offenders. It's a familiar pattern: Seven different players averaged between 6.8 and 10,8 points per game last year.
The bad news of the night was what is feared to be a serious knee injury to sophomore Landversicht, a transfer from NCAA Division I Tennessee-Martin. The six-footer landed awkwardly on her left leg after being fouled in transition.
Georgetown's offense went into a funk after the newcomer went down, scoring only five points in the final 6:04 of the half.
It was still a comfortable 44-24 margin at the break, however, and Ison and Abram's toughness in traffic quickly restored the Tigers' roar in the third period.
“I love my team,” Jackson said. “We're young, and we're going to throw them to the fire, and we're going to roll with it.”
GC, which started last season 15-0 on its way to 21 wins and the program's first national tournament bid in five seasons, will take the long road trip this weekend for games against Voorhees (6 p.m. Friday) and Morris (2 p.m. Saturday).
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.