More than a few folks' Thursday dinner table discussions or Friday shopping trips were more taxing than two Thanksgiving weekend games for the Georgetown College women's basketball team.
Near the end of a first-semester, non-conference schedule riddled with road tests and tight contests that weren't decided until the final horn, the Tigers probably deserved some hearty dessert after their turkey and stuffing, and they feasted appropriately with two one-sided wins at the Julie Costello Memorial Classic.
Georgetown cleared the century mark for the first time this season Friday in a 102-39 rout of Miami University Middletown and backed it up with an equally overpowering 92-24 verdict over Ohio University Chillicothe on Saturday.
Both games were held in Crestview Hills on the court of new Mid-South Conference member Thomas More University.
The Tigers tore open the first victory with a staggering 37-0 run that extended until past the midway point of the second quarter.
Seeing the longest extended action of her freshman season, Kallie Sheron led GC (8-4) with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. The scoring output surpassed Sheron's collegiate total of 14 entering the game.
Sheron's work on the glass headlined Georgetown's 55-34 domination of that category against Miami-Middletown (2-9).
GC's bench scored 71 points, topped by two career-best performances. Cindy Lin, a sophomore in her first year with the Tigers, joined Sheron in that category with her 13 points. Alexis Stapleton led Georgetown with 18.
Kennedy Flynn added 11 for the Tigers, who shot 52.6 percent from the field while containing MUM to 18.2 percent (12-for-66) and forcing 20 turnovers.
Three other Tigers — Maddie Burcham, Madison Darnell and Michaela Kennedy — poured in nine points apiece. Darnell and Burcham each hauled down a half-dozen rebounds.
Sydney Harrison and A'Vyonna Kinsey each scored 12 points to lead the Thunderhawks. Sierra Mills combined 10 points with a team-high seven rebounds.
Harrison's 3-pointer gave Miami-Middletown an ever-so-fleeting 3-2 lead. The Thunderhawks didn't score again until Mills' three with 4:16 remaining in the second period.
By that time, the Tigers piled up two dozen unanswered points to end the opening chapter and another baker's dozen without interruption to start the second.
Georgetown's offense stayed consistent throughout the evening, extending its lead to 51-17 at halftime and 77-25 after three.
Eleven different Tigers scored. Terri Abram, kept out of the lineup for several games die to injury, returned with four assists for GC.
It is the first time Georgetown has topped the century mark this season. The previous high mark was 95 points in a season-opening victory over Oakwood University. Last year’s Tigers twice topped 100 points on their way to a 21-win season and an NAIA tournament berth.
Ohio-Chillicothe (0-10) sputtered to the same 18.2 field goal percentage against Georgetown, which committed only eight turnovers while forcing 28 to cap a resounding round-robin tournament.
Kennedy led five Tigers in double figures with 19 points for the Tigers. She was 7-for-12 from thefield, including three 3-pointers.
Flynn furnished 13 points, while Raegan Williams coupled 11 points with a team-high eight rebounds. GC owned the boards again by a comfortable 48-30 cushion.
Stapleton and Lauren Boblitt tallied 10 points apiece for GC.
Braiden Collins led Ohio-Chillcothe with 13 points on 6-for-19 shooting. Her team missed 13 of its 14 3-point tries.
The Tigers allowed no more than seven points in any quarter, building a 23-7 advantage after one period that grew to 37-13 at the half.
It was 7-0 out of the gate on a 3-pointer by Boblitt and hoops from Flynn and Darnell. Flynn's rebound and fast break bucket fattened that early margin to 12-2.
Kennedy and Stapleton capped the first quarter with consecutive 3-pointers in the final 43 seconds.
Ohio-Chillicothe collected the next six points with its longest run of the afternoon, but GC answered with 10 straight for a 33-13 edge with three minutes left in the half. Williams (five points), Sheron (three) and Lin (two) fueled that getaway.
Burcham's breakaway bucket concluded a lengthy defensive lockdown by the Tigers just before the half.
Compared with last year's 15-game winning streak to start the season, this year's pre-conference slate for the Tigers was more challenging with four home games, four away contests and four neutral-site classes.
GC went 3-0 on the week, which started with Darnell's basket in the final second to clinch a come-from-behind, 65-64 victory over Indiana University Southeast.
The Tigers also have losses by one (Faulkner), three (Alice Lloyd) and six (Brewton-Parker) points on their ledger.
Georgetown will play only two games in December, starting with the Mid-South Conference opener at 6 p.m. Thursday against University of the Cumberlands. GC also travels to Fisk University in Tennessee for a non-conference tilt Dec. 12. January and February will feature exclusively MSC competition.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.