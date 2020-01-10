RICHMOND — Winning on Wednesday night, even by a cavernous margin within the 11th Region, wasn’t nearly enough to satisfy coach Steve Helton’s long-term vision for the Scott County High School girls’ basketball team against better opponents.
After facing three athletic, out-of-state opponents and the reigning KHSAA champions in its four previous games, a less-focused approach may have been inevitable against Madison Central.
A foul-filled, turnover-laden, cool-shooting 68-32 rout didn’t come close to passing the eyeball test when Helton projected it against the likes of Franklin County, Paul Laurence Dunbar and other legitimate threats in SC’s geographical pocket.
“Very uninspired basketball is what we played,” Helton said. “We just went through the motions for 32 minutes. Hopefully our next opponent (Dunbar) will perk their interest a little more or they’ll reverse the script on us.”
Morgan DeFoor led Scott County (9-5) with 22 points, five assists and four steals. Her lone 3-pointer in the third quarter was the Lady Cards’ only successful long-range shot until Emma Price hit two consecutively in the closing stages.
Malea Williams chalked up 17 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots on a night when the officials whistled an extraordinary amount of contact under the basket. Forty-five total fouls were called, with 25 assessed to SC.
“There was no flow, but we’ve got to adjust,” Helton said. “We never did adjust. We made excuses, and I am tired of this team making excuses. They always got something to say. Just play the game. Play the game.”
Scott County held Madison Central (6-8) to an ungainly 8-for-52 (15.4 percent) and was never in any danger despite its early foul trouble.
Perhaps that lack of mystery only complicated what was already a ragged performance against the Indians, who have brought out the worst in the Lady Cards even during their peak success of the past four seasons.
“My frustration level is growing, because we’re not becoming more consistent,” Helton said. “We should have played better tonight, and we didn’t. You play like you practice, and that’s the way we’ve been practicing.”
Madison Central lurked within 15-9 after a frosty first period but couldn’t claw closer even with the help of the double-bonus free throw situation for the final nine minutes of the half.
With only DeFoor and Williams on the floor from the original starting lineup, eighth-graders Irene Persley and Maleiyah Moore lifted the Lady Cards with eight combined points — six from the line — in the second period.
Williams and DeFoor did most of the damage during a 22-2 run that put it out of reach. Scott County sat on a 36-13 advantage at intermission.
Almost every player from deep down the bench made an appearance in the first half. Helton said the chance to experiment with all those different combinations wasn’t enough to qualify as a happy face.
“There is nothing to sugarcoat. There was not one bright spot,” he said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well. You can’t look at 27 offensive rebounds, because 15 of them were point blank, and we didn’t finish. You miss two or three point blank shots, and it’s an automatic foul when you stand there and reach.”
Scott County wound up 25-for-68 (36.8 percent) from the field, including a 62-41 advantage on the boards. Kenady Tompkins collected seven and Persley six to support Williams in that category.
Attention to detail with the basketball actually waned in the second half, as well. Scott County committed 10 of his 15 giveaways on that side of the break.
“Tonight was very poorly played from all aspects. We did nothing well. I don’t care what the stats say,” Helton said. “We had 62 rebounds because we missed point-blank shots, and again, we won’t do that against a team that’s big, strong and fast like some of the teams we’re going to play.”
SC returned to the familiarity of the region after winning the consolation bracket of the Blue Star High School Invitational in Rock Hill, South Carolina, after Christmas, then standing toe-to-toe with Ryle in a 71-64 loss on a neutral court.
The trip south to Madison Central marks the only game in a 10-day span. Helton hopes the extra practice will cure whatever caused a relatively young team to lapse back into its pre-holiday habits.
“We didn’t move well. We didn’t play well. We didn’t practice well,” Helton said. “We’re right back in that mode of going half-speed, and we look around and think we’re doing something, and we’re not.
“We’re in the grind part of our season, and if our leaders don’t decide to step up, the little ones don’t know what to expect. Our leadership, which is none right now, is getting nothing done, and the little ones, they don’t know how to practice because they don’t have anybody showing them how to practice.”
Taleya Todd, one of two three-year starters for Madison Central, led the Lady Indians with eight points. Brianna Bierbaum knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with seven.
Still among the favorites to capture its third consecutive region title, SC will face one of the primary threats to that throne when it travels to Lexington for a date with Dunbar on Tuesday.
“We’re going to get back to work and have two better days of practice, hopefully, and then next week Dunbar’s a big game,” Helton said. “Dunbar can win this region. They’ve got the talent. They do have the pieces, where we’re trying to plug pieces in.”
Persley and Price each finished with eight points for SC .
A date with Great Crossing at the Toyota Classic also should be a competitive game. Otherwise, SC is unlikely to be challenged until a string of four road games in early February.
The tone for that stretch and any success the team will realize in Febuary, Helton indicated, must be set now.
“I’m looking ahead to the outcome of our season, because we’re not just going to get the end of our season and say, ‘Let’s flip it on.’ We don’t play that way. I don’t believe in that,” he said. “I don’t care how many experts believe that. We have a lot of experts with a lot of voices. This team needs to understand that there’s one voice that they need to listen to.”
“Very disheartening that we’re at the point, we’re 14 games into our season, and it’s always somebody else’s fault. That’s not the way we coach. It’s not the way we have put 20 years into this program. They don’t want to be held accountable. We’re struggling to play hard. You don’t coach effort. If you coach effort, you’re in trouble.”
