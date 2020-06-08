One of the most prolific shooters in recent Georgetown College women’s basketball history will take her developing career as a teacher of the game to a Mid-South Conference rival.
Shelby Beam has been named the next women's basketball assistant coach at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee. Phoenix head coach Scott Blum made the announcement last week.
Beam, a native of Arab, Alabama, overcame a serious knee injury to play three seasons at Georgetown from 2014 to 2018.
She played in 87 career games for the Tigers, making 46 career starts. Beam finished her career with 674 career points shooting 36.7 percent from the field. She led the Tigers in scoring in the 2016-17 season, averaging 12.9 points per game.
That was a comeback campaign for Beam, who sat out the previous year after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a summer shoot-around.
Beam picked up All Mid-South Conference second team honors on the court in 2016-17, as well as academic all-conference accolades three times.
The most memorable performance of Beam’s career was her 40-point explosion in a win over Life University during her junior season.
In that contest, she broke the school record for the most three-pointers in a game with 10, a mark that still stands on the women’s side at GC.
Beam graduated with bachelor's degrees in both communication and media studies and sports aministration.
She spent one season on coach James Jackson’s staff with the Tigers, serving as an assistant coach and head coach of the JV team for the 2018-19 campaign.
Beam then moved on to Southern Mississippi as the women's basketball graduate assistant in August of 2019.
There, she coached Respect Leaphart, who earned Second Team All-Conference USA honors and helped Southern Miss to a 15-15 record.
Beam handled all of the film gathering and breakdown as well as assisted with practice operations and recruiting.