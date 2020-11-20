Justin and Elizabeth Gordon of Georgetown are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Maggie Alexandra Grace Gordon. She was born October 31, 2020 at 8:32 p.m. at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexgington. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 17.75 inches long.
Maggie joins her big sisters Ada, 6, and Cora, 2-1/2. Justin works for FedEx ground in Lexington and Elizabeth works for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture in Frankfort.
Maternal grandparents are Rick and Linda Davis of Longview, Illinois. Maternal great grandparents are Marj Davis of Sidney, Illinois, Terry and Ramona Sutsser of Tampa, Florida. Paternal grandparents Donna Skinner of Tolono, Illinois and William