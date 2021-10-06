With an opening like "Original Gangster," almost immediately interest is lost. The start to this indie-action flick is very underwhelming, and honestly the story really lacks in connecting with the viewer.
In Savvas D. Michael's "Original Gangster," a boy, orphaned by the murder of his parents, turns to a life of crime and finds himself a decade later face-to-face with his parents killer. But, instead of seeking vengeance, Castor (Alex Mills) idolizes Milo (Ian Reddington) because he was "nice enough" to spare his life.
Castor then hopes to work for Milo and be like him, an abusive drug dealer. But, there is promise in a future of crime for Castor with Jean-Baptiste Philipe (Steve Guttenberg), the most notorious gangster in the London.
When Milo is killed, Castor has to choose whether to avenge his death or marry his now-widowed wife.
Production value was the saving grace for "Original Gangster." Andreas Neo's cinematography--the look of the film--was very impressive.
With some stories, less is more and "Original Gangster" needed less.
Plot points are shoved down your throat over and over with Castor repeating, "he saved my life," throughout the 110-minute runtime. Jean-Baptiste Philippe also supplies unnecessary drawn out dialogue about the same exact thing several times.
There would be promise for this indie-flick if Steve Guttenberg's character, Jean-Baptiste Philipe, was an invisible one.
Alex Mills plays a great Castor and Ian Reddington, though Milo can be annoying, is a good fit for the role.
"Original Gangster" all-in-all had promise and is not the worst movie I have seen, but it is not the best either.