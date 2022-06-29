The Goodwin Brothers will be performing at Tipsy Cow Thursday as a part of a show with Overtones Live.
Originally from Eastern Kentucky, The Goodwin Brothers are a nationally-recognized bluegrass band.
“We’ve all sang all of our lives, just not together,” said Jonathan Goodwin. “We’ve all worked in music in different areas until COVID kinda put everybody at home. So, I called Will (Goodwin) and said, we wanted to—we’re all stuck doing nothing, so let’s just do a record just for fun.”
Though each have individually had ventures in music, this is the first time as adults the brothers have played together.
Jonathan has been a producer in Nashville for the last 15 years, he said. His brother Will attended Morehead as a vocal major and their close friend Kenneth Chase Bush competed on season five of American Idol.
Goodwin owns a gospel label called Redemption World Records, and said the studio he has used exclusively for the last 15 years, where he engineers or co-produces, has worked on Dolly Parton’s last two records, Carrie Underwood’s latest project and Reba McEntyre’s project.
With the recent releases, the band has “rode the momentum.”
“We have a lot of respect for Renee and Overtones,” said Goodwin. “We love what she is doing for local music and Kentucky artists.”
The brothers aren’t touring, he said, but they are playing select shows for fun right now.
“We want to honor what she is doing with Overtones,” Goodwin said. “Also, just, it’ll be good to have our family and friends there.”
The Goodwin Bothers have been nominated for a collection of awards including Bluegrass Group of the Year from the Josie Awards, which will be presented at the Grand Ole Opry House in October.
Overtones has also been nominated for a Josie Award.